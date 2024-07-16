Jaylen Brown caught on camera giving a brutally honest assessment of Bronny James

John Karalis on a particular Celtics locker room and the workforce’s stability all through its title run

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had a front-row seat for Monday evening’s Celtics-Lakers Summer season League tilt in Las Vegas, and didn’t come away impressed with Bronny James. He was caught on digicam sharing a brutally trustworthy evaluation of LeBron James’ son, which has gone viral given the character of his scouting report.

Brown was courtside on the Thomas & Mack Heart with Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese, and a short trade between the three was caught by the NBC Sports activities Boston cameras throughout the sport broadcast.

“Truthfully, I do not assume Bronny is a professional,” Brown appeared to say of the fifty fifth total choose within the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jaylen Brown, Kysre Gondrezick & Angel Reese are courtside in Vegas tonight pic.twitter.com/8Dfmhtszqw — Celtics on NBC Sports activities Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 16, 2024

After Gondrezick responded that Bronny would find yourself within the G League, Brown rebutted.

“I do not assume so, I believe due to his identify he’ll be on the Lakers,” the Celtics star appeared to say.

Whereas that’s an opinion held by many regarding the youthful James, Brown has been catching a number of flack from Lakers followers because the video went viral. He responded early Tuesday morning with a submit on X, basically confirming what he mentioned but in addition backpedaling only a bit.

“It is a flex to have your son alongside you within the nba it displays greatness and longevity,” Brown wrote. “Bronny has all of the instruments round him to achieve success I sit up for watching his development.”

It’s a flex to have your son alongside you within the nba it displays greatness and longevity !Bronny has all of the instruments round him to achieve success I sit up for watching his development https://t.co/qO4muFSvrn — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 16, 2024

Brown has been within the information lots for what he is mentioned — or hasn’t mentioned — this summer time. This newest incident will not less than add extra gas to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.

The Summer season League Celtics simply dealt with the Lakers on Monday evening, 88-74, on 22 factors and eight rebounds by Neemias Queta. It is easy to see why Brown wasn’t impressed with the 19-year-old James, who bought the beginning for the Lakers however scored simply two factors off 1-for-5 taking pictures.

