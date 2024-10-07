Jayden Daniels Thrills Fans with Historic Start as Commanders Dominate Watson, Browns | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Pictures
Jayden Daniels’ magical rookie season continued on Sunday because the No. 2 choose led the Washington Commanders to a 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Whereas he threw his second interception of the yr, he completed with 238 passing yards, a landing via the air and 82 speeding yards. He additionally made historical past, turning into the primary participant in NFL historical past to document 1,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus speeding yards via 5 profession video games.
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Extra historical past: No participant in NFL historical past has ever had 1,000+ passing yards and 250+ speeding yards of their first 5 profession video games—till Jayden Daniels.
You are witnessing a famous person. pic.twitter.com/z4LJkKqUeZ
The LSU product continued to be nothing short of spectacular in Week 5, and fans had high praises for Daniels on social media following the win.
mu_dzi_mu @tribeancestor
Jayden Daniels is one to look out for. That kid can quarterback for REAL https://t.co/rU1VV2uONQ
J.Rod @Rodriguez__
Jayden Daniels is the smoothest quarterback runner I have ever seen, makes it look so effortless. #RaiseHail #NFL
Justin VanZile @JustinVanZile89
Jayden Daniels has left the game for the #Commanders. No not bc of harm however bc Washington is up by 28 within the 4th quarter. We’ve not had that luxurious ever. Occasions have modified and it is lovely
Daniels has been all the things the Commanders might have requested for out of the No. 2 choose via 5 video games. Not solely is he growing nicely and placing up huge numbers, however he is additionally main Washington to wins.
With Sunday’s victory, the Commanders improved to 4-1 for the primary time since 2008. The fourth win of the yr additionally means Washington has matched its win complete for your complete 2023 season, exhibiting main enhancements early on.
Daniels and the Commanders will get one in every of their greatest assessments of the season to date once they tackle the Baltimore Ravens subsequent week, which might be measuring stick, however after Week 5 it is exhausting to disclaim Washington is wanting like a playoff staff.