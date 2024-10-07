Jayden Daniels Thrills Fans with Historic Start as Commanders Dominate Watson, Browns | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Jayden Daniels Thrills Fans with Historic Start as Commanders Dominate Watson, Browns | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

by

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Pictures

Jayden Daniels’ magical rookie season continued on Sunday because the No. 2 choose led the Washington Commanders to a 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Whereas he threw his second interception of the yr, he completed with 238 passing yards, a landing via the air and 82 speeding yards. He additionally made historical past, turning into the primary participant in NFL historical past to document 1,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus speeding yards via 5 profession video games.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

Extra historical past: No participant in NFL historical past has ever had 1,000+ passing yards and 250+ speeding yards of their first 5 profession video games—till Jayden Daniels.
You are witnessing a famous person. pic.twitter.com/z4LJkKqUeZ

The LSU product continued to be nothing short of spectacular in Week 5, and fans had high praises for Daniels on social media following the win.

Mike Renner @mikerenner_

Jayden Daniels might already be the best go-ball thrower in the NFL

Alex @alexm0081

Jayden Daniel’s has a case for best Qb in the nfl as a rookie. Absolutely insane

𝒞𝐸𝒪. 𝒟𝐸𝒰𝒞𝐸 @top_prospect17

Jayden Daniels is the truth 🔥

Kuless @kuless_

Jayden Daniels is going to be a problem

mu_dzi_mu @tribeancestor

Jayden Daniels is one to look out for. That kid can quarterback for REAL https://t.co/rU1VV2uONQ

Derrick Zynery @KingZynry

Jayden Daniels is so good and the Commanders are about to be 4-1 for the first time since 2008. What a time to be alive

J.Rod @Rodriguez__

Jayden Daniels is the smoothest quarterback runner I have ever seen, makes it look so effortless. #RaiseHail #NFL

Justin VanZile @JustinVanZile89

Jayden Daniels has left the game for the #Commanders. No not bc of harm however bc Washington is up by 28 within the 4th quarter. We’ve not had that luxurious ever. Occasions have modified and it is lovely

Dat Boy Good @Ryuawful47

Jayden Daniels gotta be within the MVP dialog. And I am not speaking about on the fringes. I am speaking as a frontrunner to take it residence!

She’s A Higher @ShesABetter

Jayden Daniels Rookie of the yr????

Daniels has been all the things the Commanders might have requested for out of the No. 2 choose via 5 video games. Not solely is he growing nicely and placing up huge numbers, however he is additionally main Washington to wins.

With Sunday’s victory, the Commanders improved to 4-1 for the primary time since 2008. The fourth win of the yr additionally means Washington has matched its win complete for your complete 2023 season, exhibiting main enhancements early on.

Daniels and the Commanders will get one in every of their greatest assessments of the season to date once they tackle the Baltimore Ravens subsequent week, which might be measuring stick, however after Week 5 it is exhausting to disclaim Washington is wanting like a playoff staff.

Leave a Reply