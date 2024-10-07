Jayden Daniels Thrills Fans with Historic Start as Commanders Dominate Watson, Browns | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Pictures

Jayden Daniels’ magical rookie season continued on Sunday because the No. 2 choose led the Washington Commanders to a 34-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Whereas he threw his second interception of the yr, he completed with 238 passing yards, a landing via the air and 82 speeding yards. He additionally made historical past, turning into the primary participant in NFL historical past to document 1,000-plus passing yards and 250-plus speeding yards via 5 profession video games.

The LSU product continued to be nothing short of spectacular in Week 5, and fans had high praises for Daniels on social media following the win.

Daniels has been all the things the Commanders might have requested for out of the No. 2 choose via 5 video games. Not solely is he growing nicely and placing up huge numbers, however he is additionally main Washington to wins.

With Sunday’s victory, the Commanders improved to 4-1 for the primary time since 2008. The fourth win of the yr additionally means Washington has matched its win complete for your complete 2023 season, exhibiting main enhancements early on.