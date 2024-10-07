Jayden Daniels Likened to ‘Superman’ by Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves Amid Winning Streak | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Pictures

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has led the Washington Commanders to a 4-1 begin this season and is now being in comparison with a neighborhood hero identified for his extraordinary stamina, agility, reflexes, and instincts.

“He got here in like Superman,” Commanders’ security Jeremy Reaves mentioned based on ESPN’s John Keim.

After shedding their first sport 37-20 towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout Week 1, the Commanders have gained 4 straight with the final two being by greater than three touchdowns.

The 23-year-old out of LSU has utterly rotated a Commander’s staff that completed 4-13 only one season in the past.

“I am simply excited for these guys to have this sense,” Daniels mentioned about gamers who’ve adorned burgundy and gold for some time. “It is thrilling occasions. However we’ve got to get again to work. We’re on to the following week now.”

Daniels boasts a regular-season cross completion fee of 77 p.c, throwing for 1,135 yards.