Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary to Noah Brown lifts Commanders past Bears: Key takeaways

By Ben Standig, Kevin Fishbain and Cale Clinton

The matchup between 2024 No. 1 and No. 2 draft decide quarterbacks will go down in historical past, with two lead adjustments and a Hail Mary within the last 30 seconds. The Washington Commanders (6-2) took house the 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears (4-3) after Jayden Daniels related with Noah Brown on a tipped 52-yard Hail Mary with no time left on the clock.

Daniels didn’t look inhibited by the rib harm he suffered within the first quarter of final week’s 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Regardless of not training Wednesday or Thursday and partially collaborating in observe on Friday, the rookie completed with 326 passing yards and 52 speeding yards, the primary 300-yard passing recreation of his younger profession.

The Commanders really averted throwing an analogous Hail Mary go at halftime, attempting to cease the Bears from getting a free shot at Daniels’ ribs. With the sport on the road and seconds left on the clock, that was not a priority.

POV: You are on the sector with the @Commanders when the clock hits zero!!! 🎬🍿 pic.twitter.com/kRCCriHnSx — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024

The enjoying standing for Daniels was unclear all through the week earlier than constructive reviews of his injured rib emerged 24-48 hours earlier than kickoff. Cleared after a pre-game exercise with the coaching employees, the heralded rookie performed his typical dual-threat model. Daniels displayed cleverness when defenders chased him from the pocket and accuracy on a 61-yard bomb to Terry McLaurin.

No. 1 decide Caleb Williams, in the meantime, completed the afternoon with 10-of-24 passing with 131 yards, the fewest passing yards since his rookie debut and the bottom completion share of his profession. The Bears misplaced left deal with Braxton Jones within the recreation, forcing rookie deal with Kiran Amegadjie into the highlight. The shortage of consistency on the offensive line stifled the Bears offense.

Williams got here alive within the fourth quarter, although. Ninety-five of his 131 passing yards got here on the ultimate two drives of the sport. Chicago’s comeback efforts had been practically thwarted after the Bears drew up a dive run close to the aim line for backup offensive lineman Doug Kramer that resulted in a fumble recovered by the Commanders. Chicago stopped the following drive, labored its means again to the 1-yard-line and scored on a Roschon Johnson run to take its first lead of the sport with fewer than 30 seconds left.

Operating again D’Andre Swift had his greatest recreation in a Bears uniform. His 129 speeding yards on 18 carries was his highest speeding whole since September 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. His 56-yard landing run on the finish of the third quarter is the third-longest landing run of his profession.

Washington’s offense may have been even higher

The lacking piece was red-zone effectivity. Three drives stalling after reaching not less than the Chicago 12 explains a 9-0 halftime lead regardless of a decisive edge in quite a few statistics, together with internet yards. As the sport continued and Daniels took extra hits, the offense quieted. Austin Seibert tried discipline objectives 4 and 5. One was blocked. The shortage of finish zone appearances allowed the Bears to rally for the lead.

Then Daniels solved the scoring riddle with a blessed throw. This crew is driving the rookie quarterback, a try-hard protection and nothing however good vibes. — Ben Standig, Commanders beat reporter

Commanders protection holds its personal in opposition to Williams

Washington’s protection had the higher hand for a lot of the sport. The go rush sped up Williams’ course of, typically making the rookie seem confused within the pocket. After Swift’s landing run, Williams delivered a number of spectacular throws. Some got here with Mahomes-ian aptitude. The Commanders had been lucky that the Bears misplaced a fumble close to Washington’s aim line the drive earlier than the go-ahead TD run. Total, the energetic group performed laborious after which some. Holding any crew to fifteen factors ought to be loads most weeks. The miracle in Maryland made positive it was. — Standig

Bears protection was practically adequate

The Bears’ protection had made crucial stops all afternoon. The Commanders had been 0-for-3 within the crimson zone. They’d a missed discipline aim. The protection saved them in it and gave an anemic offense an opportunity, solely to have the largest gaffe they might have on the ultimate play of the sport. It’s beautiful {that a} crew that focuses a lot on the main points and conditions may enable a Hail Mary to beat them in that spot. They’d stolen the sport away, solely to have it taken again in probably the most heartbreaking trend. — Kevin Fishbain, Bears beat reporter

Required studying

(Picture: Scott Taetsch / Getty Photographs)