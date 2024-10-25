Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Launches Limited Run of Vintage Champagne

Acquired one thing particular to rejoice this 12 months? Jay-Z simply might need you coated.

The mogul’s champagne model, Armand de Brignac, has unveiled its first classic launch, Blanc de Noirs Classic 2015. A 1.5-liter magnum bottle will set you again $3,400, however will probably be a uncommon buy because the restricted version run produced simply 1,258 bottles. Every metalized bottle of Blanc de Noirs Classic 2015 is completed with hand-applied French pewter labels and a ultimate hand sprucing. The completed wine rested within the cellars for greater than seven years till it was disgorged on Feb. 8.

Armand de Brignac Champagne declares its first classic launch, Blanc de Noirs Classic 2015. Courtesy of Armand de Brignac Champagne

The model describes the pour as providing up a “symphony of flavors” with a mixture of the essence of almond, plum, a touch of warming cinnamon, strawberries and clementine, complemented by the delicate trace of violet flower. A sip is claimed to culminate in a “pleasing and chic size, leaving hints of gingerbread, orange, and the refined essence of licorice.” The flavors might be traced again to the climate of 2015, which delivered a moist spring adopted by a dry and heat summer season season, which impacted the fruit culled throughout that point.

Blanc de Noirs Classic 2015 is the most recent addition within the Armand de Brignac portfolio that additionally features a Gold Brut, Rosé, Demi-Sec, Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs Assemblage No. 4. Blanc de Noirs Classic 2015 hits choose retailers worldwide starting in November. Jay-Z bought a 50 p.c stake within the model, also known as Ace of Spades, to LVMH’s wine and spirits division Moët Hennessy in 2021.