Jay Slater – latest: ‘Devastated’ family say ‘worst fears realised’ after body found in Tenerife

Assist really
unbiased journalism
Our mission is to ship unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds energy to account and exposes the reality.
Whether or not $5 or $50, each contribution counts.
Assist us to ship journalism with out an agenda.
Jay Slater’s mom has mentioned her household’s “hearts are damaged” after a physique discovered within the seek for the British teenager in Tenerife was confirmed to be his.
“Now we have a optimistic ID … Fingerprinting confirms that the physique belongs to Jay Slater and the demise was attributable to a number of traumas appropriate with a fall within the mountainous space,” a courtroom spokesperson mentioned on Tuesday afternoon.
Human stays had been discovered on Monday within the space the place Slater disappeared close to the village of Masca, nearly a month after Slater went lacking whereas on vacation on the Spanish island.
The apprentice bricklayer, from Lancashire, had been on the NRG music competition on 16 June earlier than he travelled to an Airbnb in Masca with two males. He appeared to start out an 11-hour stroll again to his house the next morning and was final seen by a restaurant proprietor.
His mom Debbie Duncan mentioned the affirmation of her son’s demise in Tenerife was “the worst information”, including: “I simply can’t imagine this might occur to my lovely boy. Our hearts are damaged.”
Jay Slater’s mom ‘would have by no means given up searching for him’, say former headteachers
The headteachers at Jay Slater’s former main and secondary colleges have launched new statements following the invention of his physique in Tenerife.
Andrew Williams, of Rhyddings Excessive Faculty, and James McBride of West Finish Major Faculty, mentioned all members of their communities despatched their deepest sympathies to anybody who knew the 19-year-old.
“As a faithful mom, we all know Debbie would have by no means given up searching for Jay, and she or he and the household are firmly in our ideas and prayers at this tough time,” their assertion mentioned.
“We hope that this tragic discovery won’t solely dispel any rumours, however permit the household to return with their son and afford them the dignity of their personal grief and mourning.”
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 20:15
The place was Jay Slater final seen and the place was his physique discovered?
When British teenager Jay Slater vanished in northern Tenerife a month in the past, the case captured the eye of the nation.
Tens of hundreds of kilos had been donated by the general public to fund the search, with some even volunteering to fly over to the favored vacation island to help. Helicopters, sniffer canine and, within the final days of the search, personal specialists had been introduced in, within the hope of discovering the Lancashire teenager.
The search adopted Mr Slater’s final identified steps by way of treacherous valleys and harmful ravines till his physique was discovered after 4 gruelling weeks.
My colleague Alexander Butler has extra particulars:
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 19:38
Church in Jay Slater hometown to open this night to assist neighborhood
West Finish Methodist Church in Oswaldtwistle is about to open this night for individuals to mild a candle, say prayers and write messages of assist to the family members of Jay Slater, the Lancashire Telegraph stories.
Reverend Matt Smith was quoted as saying: “We’re going to open the church from 7pm to 8pm for individuals to return and be collectively.
“It received’t be a service, that will likely be on Sunday as regular at 10.30am, but it surely’s a spot for individuals to return collectively, to assist one another and say prayers and write messages of assist for the household and be collectively.”
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 19:01
Watch: Jay Slater’s good friend remembers closing cellphone name earlier than teenager went lacking in Tenerife
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 18:31
Jay Slater was ‘hardworking apprentice with vivid future’, says faculty
Accrington and Rossendale Faculty, the place Jay Slater was an apprentice bricklayer, has launched an announcement to the BBC stating the school is “deeply saddened to listen to the information” of the 19-year-old’s demise.
“Jay was a hard-working apprentice … with a really vivid future forward of him and our ideas and condolences exit to his household, pals, and all who knew and beloved him,” the assertion mentioned.
Acknowledging that the previous month has been an “extremely tough time”, the school mentioned it might present assist and sources for individuals who want it.
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 18:03
Oswaldtwistle resident expresses sympathy for Jay Slater household
Sarah, a resident from Jay Slater’s hometown of Oswaldtwistle, instructed BBC Radio Lancashire: “I didn’t know the lad personally … but it surely’s near residence so it impacts you. It’s so unhappy for his mum, dad, his family and friends.”
Sarah mentioned she was amongst residents who had tied blue ribbons exterior their homes to indicate assist to Jay’s household, including: “They’re all nonetheless in every single place. It’s actually unhappy.”
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 17:39
Three unanswered questions on British teen’s disappearance on Tenerife
“All indications” recommend that the physique discovered could possibly be that of Jay Slater, who “may have died attributable to an unintentional fall within the steep and inaccessible space the place he was discovered”, the Civil Guard has mentioned.
With autopsy and forensic investigations but to conclude, questions stay over how the apprentice bricklayer went lacking in an space inundated with vacationers:
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 17:09
Trolling put Jay Slater’s mom by way of extra ‘stress and trauma’ on high of ordeal
On-line trolling put Jay Slater’s mom by way of “extra stress and trauma” on high of the already “extremely tough” state of affairs she was enduring over her lacking son.
Matthew Searle, CEO of the charity LBT International, which is supporting {the teenager}’s household, instructed The Impartial: “She’s discovered it extremely tough coping with this entire state of affairs, however with the extra stress and trauma placed on her by the quantity of obscene trolling, armchair detectives, so-called specialists and specialists – it’s been actually laborious on her and the household.”
He in contrast it to the frenzied on-line hypothesis that surrounded the Nicola Bulley case, which was condemned by a few of her family members.
Tara Cobham16 July 2024 16:39
Jay Slater’s household are ‘devastated’ after ‘worst fears realised’
Jay Slater’s household are “devastated” after “their worst fears have been realised”, the chief of a charity supporting his family members has mentioned.
LBT International’s Matthew Searle MBE was speaking to {the teenager}’s mom Debbie Duncan, 55, when the information that her son’s physique had been recognized broke.
Mr Searle instructed The Impartial: “It’s simply the worst information they might presumably anticipate. There’s all the time that slim hope till affirmation comes that they’ve received it mistaken and it’s another person, however sadly they’ve’t received it mistaken and their worst fears have been realised.”
He added: “They’re just about misplaced for phrases – simply how devastated they’re.”
Ms Duncan remains to be in Tenerife together with the 19-year-old’s father Warren Slater, 47, in addition to one among his pals Brandon Hodgson, 19. Mr Searle mentioned the household usually are not at the moment disclosing when they are going to be returning residence to the UK, nor releasing any funeral particulars at the moment.
Tara Cobham16 July 2024 16:20
TikToker fears he might have walked previous Jay Slater’s physique ‘5 or 6 occasions’ throughout Tenerife search
Mr Fahim spoke to The Impartial shortly after a Spanish courtroom mentioned post-mortem fingerprinting confirmed the physique belongs to {the teenager}. He mentioned: “I’m completely devastated.
“We searched that space on the primary day proper subsequent to the place he was discovered additional down. It is rather harmful there and inaccessible actually. They needed to get a helicopter to raise searchers out of there.
He added: “I’m gutted we couldn’t discover him sooner as a result of there would have been an opportunity to avoid wasting his life. I’ll all the time query myself – may I’ve finished higher? I do really feel like I failed a bit of bit, it doesn’t matter what individuals say. I think about I’ve walked previous him 5 or 6 occasions.”
My colleague Barney Davis has extra particulars from the interview right here:
Andy Gregory16 July 2024 16:03