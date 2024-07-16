Jay Slater – latest: ‘Devastated’ family say ‘worst fears realised’ after body found in Tenerife

Footage exhibits search staff who discovered physique in Jay Slater search in motion

Jay Slater’s mom has mentioned her household’s “hearts are damaged” after a physique discovered within the seek for the British teenager in Tenerife was confirmed to be his.

“Now we have a optimistic ID … Fingerprinting confirms that the physique belongs to Jay Slater and the demise was attributable to a number of traumas appropriate with a fall within the mountainous space,” a courtroom spokesperson mentioned on Tuesday afternoon.

Human stays had been discovered on Monday within the space the place Slater disappeared close to the village of Masca, nearly a month after Slater went lacking whereas on vacation on the Spanish island.

The apprentice bricklayer, from Lancashire, had been on the NRG music competition on 16 June earlier than he travelled to an Airbnb in Masca with two males. He appeared to start out an 11-hour stroll again to his house the next morning and was final seen by a restaurant proprietor.

His mom Debbie Duncan mentioned the affirmation of her son’s demise in Tenerife was “the worst information”, including: “I simply can’t imagine this might occur to my lovely boy. Our hearts are damaged.”