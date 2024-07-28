Jay Mohr Says ‘Jerry Maguire’ Costar Tom Cruise Is ‘The Coolest’

Comic Jay Mohr’s expertise working with Tom Cruise on 1996’s Jerry Maguire is difficult to high.

"I feel Tom Cruise is the best individual I've ever met," Mohr, 53, solely says in Us Weekly's 25 Issues You Don't Know About Me function.

Mohr performed Bob Sugar, the protégé of the sports activities agent portrayed by Cruise, 62. Within the Cameron Crowe movie, Jerry Maguire has an ethical epiphany that leads him to get fired by his firm. He decides to place the brand new philosophy into follow with the one consumer nonetheless on his roster. The movie was Mohr’s breakout function.

"Jerry Maguire was my first film," Mohr says. "I had no concept what I used to be doing. I feel I used to be too younger and dumb to be nervous."

Since Jerry Maguire, Mohr has continued performing within the likes of Saturday Night time Dwell, Pay It Ahead, Air, Max Dagan and Mr. Birchum. Regardless of a formidable profession, he’s probably the most content material when the cameras cease rolling.

"I'm at my happiest after I'm sitting with my spouse [Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss] as she solutions work emails and I'm doing a crossword puzzle," he tells Us.

Scroll right down to be taught extra about Mohr:

1. Christopher Walken is my most requested impression, however my favourite one to do is Norm Macdonald.

2. I as soon as lied my manner into the White Home.

3. I used to be captain of my highschool wrestling group, and now I coach highschool wrestling. If I wasn’t a comic, I’d be a professional wrestler.

4. I’ll play anybody at Wiffle Ball. Any time. Anyplace.

5. I’ve by no means seen Sport of Thrones.

6. I’m at my happiest after I’m sitting with my spouse as she solutions work emails and I’m doing a crossword puzzle.

7. I give all three of our canine totally different voices, even after I’m dwelling alone.

8. I fish from my paddleboard.

9. I pray from my knees each morning and each night time.

10. My proudest skilled achievement is writing Gasping for Airtime.

11. My proudest private achievement is getting and staying sober. I additionally usually drive 4 hours to talk in jail about restoration.

12. Jerry Maguire was my first film and I had no concept what I used to be doing. I feel I used to be too younger and dumb to be nervous.

13. I take a nap on daily basis and plan accordingly.

14. I love to do my very own laundry, however I hate ironing.

15. My favourite meals is crab legs, scorching or chilly, it doesn’t matter. I don’t want a bib or instruments to eat them.

16. I feel Tom Cruise is the best individual I’ve ever met.

17. After I was a child [growing up] in New Jersey, we’d leap off the roof of my storage with plastic baggage as parachutes. There have been many journeys to the neighborhood hospital.

18. I performed bells within the church choir.

19. Cousin Mike in The Groomsmen is my favourite character that I’ve ever performed.

20. I rub my ft collectively after I’m falling asleep like a cricket. Self-care!

21. My responsible pleasure is ice cream sandwiches. I just about solely eat them in the course of the night time — extra laundry!

22. My fondest reminiscence is rowing a ship out into the ocean and going crabbing on my own as a child on the Jersey Shore. I used to be solely 10 or 11 years previous — and looking out again, it was insanely harmful.

23. My favourite phrase is “mellifluous,” and my least favourite phrase is “no.”

24. I used to be as soon as kicked off a relationship app for impersonating Jay Mohr.

25. I bowl twice per week. My excessive rating is 187 and I haven’t realized to curve the ball but.

For extra, choose up the brand new problem of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Mohr’s new comedy Mr. Birchum is now streaming on DailyWire+.