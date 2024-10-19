Jay Cutler’s Biggest Controversies Through the Years

The ruling on the sector stands: Jay Cutler has confronted some headlines ever since he made it massive within the NFL.

Earlier than retiring from soccer in 2017, the quarterback was capable of play 12 seasons within the league, primarily with the Chicago Bears.

Whereas Cutler earned his spot as one of many 100 biggest Bears gamers of all time, his private life has usually captivated popular culture followers.

In April 2020, Kristin Cavallari and Cutler introduced their divorce after 10 years collectively. The couple share three youngsters, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor.

Within the years that adopted, the athlete made headlines for his relationship life and the ladies he was noticed out and about with close to his hometown of Nashville.

In October 2024, Cutler discovered himself in some controversy as soon as once more when he was arrested and booked for a DUI on the Williamson County Jail in Nashville. (As of publication time, he has not commented.)

Maintain studying to see extra of Cutler’s largest controversies on and off the soccer subject:

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce

The couple placed on a united entrance once they launched a joint assertion by way of Instagram about their divorce in April 2020. “Now we have nothing however love and respect for each other and are deeply grateful for the years shared, reminiscences made and the kids we’re so happy with,” the couple mentioned. “That is simply the state of affairs of two folks rising aside.”

Later that month, nevertheless, The Hills alum cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable variations” as the explanations for her divorce. In courtroom paperwork, she additionally denied that Cutler “has at all times been the out there at-home mum or dad and first caretaker” of their youngsters. The pair have since finalized their divorce and have been capable of coparent.

Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Kristin Cavallari’s Fired Worker Shannon Ford

In November 2020, Cutler raised eyebrows when he was noticed hanging out with Ford, who Cavallari memorably fired on Very Cavallari. Whereas showing on a January 2021 episode of the “Not Skinny However Not Fats” podcast, Ford defined that there was no sick intention concerning the assembly. “Folks don’t notice this, however I used to be with my mother and my grandma,” she mentioned. “That’s how not spicy it was.”

When requested about Cutler’s divorce, Ford mentioned, “My opinion is it’s none of my enterprise. There are three babies who’ve dad and mom which are divorcing and that’s unhappy.”

Jay Cutler’s Flings With Jana Kramer and Madison LeCroy

After his divorce from Cavallari, Cutler realized that hanging out with feminine associates would result in romance rumors. The NFL star seemingly had a short romance with Kramer — who mentioned the connection was by no means critical or unique.

Whereas Kramer and Cavallari appeared in 2009’s Spring Breakdown collectively, a supply informed Us that they “solely met a couple of instances in individual at occasions for work” and “they have been by no means associates.”

As for LeCroy, who allegedly slammed Cavallari’s parenting expertise following the Unusual James founder’s December 2020 hangout together with her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, she was additionally briefly linked to Cutler.

Jay Cutler’s Conflicting COVID-19 Views

In August 2021, Cutler alleged that Uber Eats dropped him from an advert alternative as a result of their “views aren’t aligned.” Days prior, Cutler expressed his curiosity in working for a place on the college board in Tennessee’s Williamson County after a brief masks requirement was permitted for the upcoming faculty yr.

“Not this mum or dad,” Cutler wrote by way of X on the time with an article about mothers and dads calling for masks. “Actually hope I’m not put within the nook by Twitter in my first 24 hrs.”

Jay Cutler Arrested for DUI

The previous NFL participant was booked for a DUI at Nashville’s Williamson County Jail in October 2024, in accordance with on-line data considered by TMZ. The NFL star posted bond a number of hours later and was launched. Based on the outlet, Cutler was additionally charged with failure to train due care, violation of implied consent legislation and possession of a handgun whereas underneath the affect.

Within the days main as much as his arrest, footage on social media confirmed Cutler on a deer searching journey in a neighboring state.