Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Has Been There for Him Amid Divorce

Jax Taylor has Tom Sandoval’s assist as he navigates his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

“Really, Tom Sandoval has reached out to me greater than anyone, and I do know individuals are gonna be shocked by that,” Taylor, 45, mentioned in the course of the Thursday, October 3, episode of his and Cartwright’s “When Actuality Hits” podcast. “I’ve been hanging out with him a bit bit extra these days.”

Taylor, who recorded the episode solo, famous that Sandoval, 42, additionally reached out to him when he spent 30 days in a psychological well being therapy program over the summer season.

“[He was] simply checking on me. … I used to be shocked as a result of I [hadn’t] heard from Tom in a very long time, and now I in all probability discuss to Tom three or 4 instances per week,” Taylor mentioned. “I like Tom, and I’ll at all times love him it doesn’t matter what he does. He’s my greatest good friend, together with Tom Schwartz. They’re each my greatest associates. Folks make errors in life, however you gotta transfer on from it, and all of us gotta forgive one another in some unspecified time in the future.”

Taylor and Sandoval’s at-times rocky friendship was documented on Vanderpump Guidelines for years earlier than Taylor left the present after season 8 in 2020. Who might neglect the season 2 episode when Sandoval punched Taylor for sleeping along with his then-girlfriend Kristen Doute or the season 4 second when Taylor instructed Sandoval, “Dude, cease appearing such as you’re the No. 1 f—ing man on this group, man. I’m the No. 1 man on this group?”

Extra just lately, Taylor repeatedly slammed Sandoval for the way he dealt with the fallout of his affair with Rachel Leviss, which got here to gentle in March 2023 when he was nonetheless courting Ariana Madix.

“I wish to make it very clear. I didn’t go after Tom Sandoval about dishonest. That had nothing to do with it … All people on the present has cheated,” Taylor completely instructed Us Weekly in March 2024. “My anger subject was how Sandoval dealt with it afterwards. He didn’t keep right here. He didn’t take the bullets. He deflected them on to Tom Schwartz, who needed to sit there [and] take a beating.”

Taylor then claimed that Sandoval left Schwartz, 41, to take care of the deluge of adverse evaluations that their bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, obtained within the wake of the scandal.

“As a result of Tom Sandoval wasn’t round, his restaurant took a beating,” Taylor mentioned on the time. “I simply felt like, ‘Dude, why did you are taking off? … You need to have stayed right here and mentioned you realize what, I f—-ed up. I made a mistake. And I’m gonna personal it and I’m gonna be right here for my enterprise companion, my greatest good friend.’”

After telling Sandoval to take accountability for his errors, Taylor is now attempting to do the identical. Throughout a September episode of his podcast, the Valley star admitted that he believes he’s a narcissist.

“I’m a narcissist, sure. I breadcrumb, I like bomb [and take part in] gaslighting. I’m lacking some, however I do all these items. I had no concept there have been phrases for these items,” he mentioned. “I lookup the definition for all these new phrases and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I do this. I do this too.’ I don’t even know how one can discuss anymore with out being labeled as one in all these items.”

Taylor additionally hinted that he wasn’t straightforward to be married to, saying that Cartwright submitting for divorce in August was “the proper determination” for the previous couple and their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

“I do know I’m a tremendous father,” mentioned Taylor, who has agreed to grant full custody of Cruz to Cartwright. “And I do know that I’ll make a superb ex-husband.”