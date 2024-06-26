Jason Markey Launches Bold Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music business veteran Jason Markey introduced the launch of Daring Administration, a brand new administration firm targeted on composer illustration and advertising and marketing.

In response to Markey, Daring will supply a variety of providers, together with illustration, publishing, soundtrack releases, strategic advertising and marketing, publicity, and stay touring.

“Daring Administration is dedicated to highlighting and celebrating the immense expertise of our composers,” says Markey. “Our mission is to make sure that composers should not solely acknowledged but in addition supplied with the platforms and alternatives they deserve by means of progressive advertising and marketing and strategic branding,” Markey stated of the brand new enterprise.

“With shoppers like David Murillo R. (Leguizamo Does America), Chris Forsgren (Quick & Livid franchise), and Philip White (Smurfs: The Misplaced Village, Misplaced in Area), we’re excited to steer a brand new period the place composers obtain the acclaim and viewers they benefit. Fortune really favors the daring,” he added.

As well as, Markey additionally introduced the launch of Coda Recordings and Publishing, a associated enterprise that may oversee music publishing and recording for Daring Administration’s shoppers.

Markey is greatest generally known as the co-founder of Sonar Media however beforehand served as a music advisor for video gaming titan Riot Video games, in addition to President, Head of Movie & Tv Music and Publishing at STX Leisure. He additionally held quite a few senior A&R roles, together with at Immortal Information, Arista Information, and MCA Information, amongst others.