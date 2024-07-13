Jason Kelce Wins Long Drive Golf Contest That Travis Won Last Year

The Kelce household’s sibling rivalry added one other chapter when Jason Kelce gained the identical lengthy drive contest that his brother, Travis Kelce, gained final 12 months.

Jason, 36, gained the American Century Lengthy Drive Contest with a 322-yard drive on the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada on Thursday, July 11. (Travis, 34, beat that mark by loads in 2023, walloping a ball 362 yards in higher situations.)

“I’ve by no means hit something that far in my life,” Travis stated on the time. “That was smoked.”

Whereas this was Jason’s first time on the American Century Championship, Travis is a veteran of the occasion.

“Trav, he’s been attempting to get me to return out right here for, like, 5 or 6 years,” Jason stated in an interview with Nevada Sports activities Internet. “He’s been raving in regards to the occasion. All the fellows who present as much as it, all of the followers, the American Century, everybody does an awesome job of creating this a top-flight occasion. That’s very evident in my brief time right here thus far.”

This isn’t Jason’s first foray into one other sport since retiring from the NFL on the finish of final season. He additionally threw out the primary pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies recreation in March, bravely making his throw from the highest of the mound and reaching the plate on the fly. (Jason spent his whole 13-year professional profession as a middle for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

The American Century Championship is a celeb golf occasion, whose official play kicked off on Friday. Jason is certainly one of many former athletes taking part, together with Roger Clemens, John Smoltz and Ray Allen. Travis is among the many few present athlete contributors, which incorporates present first-place participant, NFL large receiver Adam Thielen.

Colin Jost, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Ray Romano and Alex Rodriguez are all taking part as effectively.

Neither Travis nor Jason are close to the highest of the event leaderboard as of Friday afternoon, however the two have spent their whole lives competing with and towards one another. Within the occasion that neither finds their method to the highest, Jason shared his philosophy on shedding on the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast.

Talking about his daughters and their futures in youth sports activities, he stated he needed them to win simply sufficient to remain assured, however to know what it feels wish to lose.

“You don’t should be comfortable that you just’re falling,” Jason, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with spouse Kylie Kelce, stated on the Wednesday, June 12 episode. “You simply have to hate it, however know that it’s a course of in an effort to get it proper. Typically you gotta throw a trash can if you lose a recreation to your whole crew in order that they know that you just care.”

For now, nonetheless, Jason can bask within the glory of his lengthy drive championship — even when his brother gained’t let him overlook he positioned second within the household.