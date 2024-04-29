Jason Kelce will join ESPN and be part of ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show, AP source says

Jason Kelce will be part of ESPN’s “Monday Evening Countdown” after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this 12 months, in accordance with an individual with data of the deal.

The individual confirmed the deal to The Related Press on the situation of anonymity on Monday as a result of it was not anticipated to be introduced till the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on Might 14. The Athletic was the primary to report on Kelce’s selection.

Kelce is anticipated to exchange Robert Griffin III, who would proceed with the community as a school soccer analyst. Scott Van Pelt grew to become the host of the “Monday Evening Soccer” pregame present final season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the opposite analysts.

Kelce performed 13 years for the Eagles and was essentially the most wanted former participant by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in final 12 months’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which was often known as the “Broadcast Bootcamp.”

“That is all new territory for me. I’ve much more respect for it now,” Kelce stated on the time. “It’s very arduous to do one thing reside, reactive of stimulus that simply occurred and having one thing intelligent and significant to say.”

Kelce made an look on Prime Video’s “Thursday Evening Soccer” in the course of the Eagles bye week final season, when he was an analyst in the course of the second quarter of the sport between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

Kelce is anticipated to proceed doing his “New Heights” podcast together with his brother, Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce.

With Kelce off the market, former New England Patriots coach Invoice Belichick turns into essentially the most wanted TV free agent. Belichick obtained strong evaluations as an analyst on Pat McAfee’s livestream in the course of the first spherical of the NFL draft final week.

Monday ended up being a busy day when it got here to NFL pregame present strikes. CBS introduced earlier within the day that Matt Ryan is becoming a member of “The NFL Right now” after splitting time final season within the studio and being a sport analyst. Ryan formally retired final week after a 15-year profession with the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts from 2008-22.

The community additionally introduced Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will go away after lengthy runs on the present. Simms got here to CBS in 1998 after the community received the rights to the AFC. He was the lead sport analyst till he moved to the studio in 2017.

Esiason had been on “The NFL Right now” since 2002.

