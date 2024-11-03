Jason Kelce Smashes Heckler’s Phone for Calling Travis Kelce a Slur

Jason Kelce grabbed and threw a heckler’s telephone on the bottom after listening to an offensive slur about his brother, Travis Kelce.

Jason, 36, was seen hurling the smartphone on Saturday, November 2, throughout an look on ESPN’s Faculty Recreation Day. In response to social media footage, Jason was informed that Travis, 35, was an offensive time period due to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

Jason didn’t reply additional to the heckler’s remark, swiftly turning to stroll away.

Jason and Travis have at all times been shut lengthy earlier than their respective careers within the NFL. (Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a middle in 2011, two years earlier than Travis signed with the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs to play tight finish. Jason retired earlier this yr.)

The 2 brothers had been the primary siblings to face off within the Tremendous Bowl in 2023 — and the Chiefs gained.

“The good factor about this Tremendous Bowl was that my entire household was there. I received to play towards my brother Jason, who’s an Eagle, and my mother was on TV greater than each of us,” Travis joked in his Saturday Night time Stay monologue weeks later. “My mother, dad and brother are all right here tonight.”

He added, “, individuals maintain asking me what it was wish to beat my brother within the Tremendous Bowl. And, um, it was fairly awkward particularly as a result of after the sport we needed to trip dwelling collectively. Our mother drove us there in her minivan. Although his group misplaced after being up 10 factors at half, my brother is definitely actually completely happy for me.”

Jason and Travis, the 2 sons of exes Ed and Donna Kelce, have additionally remained shut as they grew up and expanded the household. Jason, for his half, shares three daughters with spouse Kylie Kelce. Travis has a particular bond together with his sister-in-law, too.

The 2 brothers additionally cohost a weekly podcast known as “New Heights” the place they talk about the newest soccer information — and updates of their private life. It was because of quotes from the podcast that Travis was in a position to land his first date with Swift, 34.

“It’s been loopy [and] then Travis and Taylor have taken it to a different stage and that’s a complete different facet of it,” Jason recalled throughout a June episode of the “Whiskey Ginger” podcast. “Like, Kylie and I feel we’ve it dangerous after which we go hang around with certainly one of them for a second. It is a entire different scenario right here [and] I don’t even know how you can, like, you possibly can’t be a standard individual at that time.”

Swift has since bonded with Travis’ entire household since beginning their whirlwind relationship. Jason and Kylie introduced eldest daughters Wyatt, 4, and Ellie, 3, to Swift’s October live performance in Miami with Donna.