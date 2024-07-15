Jason Kelce Signs Crying Baby’s Onesie During Charity Golf Tournament

Jason Kelce is all about giving again to the followers, signing autographs for anybody of all ages — together with newborns.

On Sunday, July 14, Kelce, 36, autographed a child’s onesie in between holes on the thirty fifth annual American Century Championship charity golf event. In footage obtained by Us Weekly, the previous soccer participant signed his identify on the blue shirt a fussy toddler was carrying. The baby’s mother or father had held their youngster up within the air so Kelce might add his signature.

Kelce, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this 12 months, has ceaselessly signed followers’ kids after discussing the subject on a now-viral episode of his “New Heights” podcast in August 2023. On the time, Jason requested brother Travis Kelce in regards to the “weirdest” factor he’s been requested to autograph.

“I’ve been requested to signal a child,” Travis, 34, replied, which Jason initially referred to as “fairly bizarre.”

Travis rebuffed his sibling’s perspective. “Children come as much as me [and ask], ‘Are you able to signal my arm? I’m like, I received to get parental consent, however the mother or father was the one that really requested me to signal their child.”

Travis in the end opted in opposition to marking up the child as a result of he didn’t “need to put [a] Sharpie” on their pores and skin.

“If that child would have went to the hospital, [I would have felt responsible],” the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish stated. “[If they] lick their pores and skin. You’re a dad, you need to know these sorts of issues.”

Jason, nevertheless, identified that his three daughters — Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 12 months, whom he shares with spouse Kylie Kelce — have “ingested issues approach worse” issues than unintentionally licking everlasting marker ink.

“The primary child, you drop the pacifier on the bottom and also you gotta decide it up and put it in boiling water,” Jason stated. “Be certain it’s fully sanitary earlier than you set it again within the child’s mouth. You understand what occurs now with Elliotte? That factor might be below the sofa residing its life [and] if she’s crying, I’m selecting it up, giving it the wipe-off and it’s going within the mouth.”

Utilizing that logic, Jason had no worry with regards to signing infants. All through his ultimate NFL season, Jason took many Eagles mother and father up on their requests to put in writing on their kids.

Jason confirmed his retirement from the Eagles in March.

“13 years in Philadelphia and I look again at a profession filled with ups and downs,” he stated throughout a press convention. “It’s solely too poetic [that] I discovered my profession being fulfilled within the metropolis of cohesion. … Immediately I need to admit, I’m formally overrated. Vastly overrated. It took a number of exhausting work and willpower to get right here. I’ve been the underdog my complete profession, and I imply this once I say it, I want I nonetheless was. Few issues give me such pleasure as proving somebody flawed.”