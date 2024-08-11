Jason Kelce Says He’d Be Hated at Paris Olympics Without Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce wouldn’t have gotten far on the Olympics with out the help of his spouse, Kylie Kelce.

“Kylie and I did our honeymoon in Paris and we had not been again since,” Jason, 36, stated in the course of the Friday, August 9, episode of Yote Home Media’s “Inexperienced Gentle With Chris Lengthy” podcast. “Kylie says she’s not fluent, however she sounds fluent. She speaks impeccable French to the purpose that each time she speaks on the different French individuals or the Parisians, [they] are, like, complimenting her on her accent or they assume we’re Canadian.”

He added, “I feel that, like, helps us [not be seen as Americans]. Like, they like us. I don’t assume they like vacationers usually [and] they get overwhelmed [because] we’re a loud and rambunctious crowd. Hear, if I used to be not with Kylie, I assure they might f–king hate me. They take care of me as a result of I’m with Kylie.”

Jason and Kylie, 32, had been additionally in a position to sightsee within the Metropolis of Lights — and the Parisians “didn’t care one bit” that he used to play professional soccer. (Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in March.)

The married couple attended girls’s subject hockey, girls’s rugby and ladies’s inventive gymnastics on the Video games earlier this month.

“I’ve all the time liked watching the Olympics [and] I feel it’s one of many few occasions the place your complete world comes collectively and embraces sports activities,” Jason gushed on Friday, talking together with his former Eagles teammate Lengthy. “I’ve all the time liked Olympians and I all the time needed to do this, [which] is clearly one downfall of soccer is you don’t get that chance.”

Along with watching the Video games, Jason and Kylie received to attach with a few of the athletes. Staff USA’s rugby star Nicole Heaveriland, who helped the crew clinch the bronze medal, even challenged Jason to an impromptu arm wrestling match.

“Dude, I hate saying sure to arm wrestling. Particularly when it’s any person that’s smaller than you as a result of it’s like a lose-lose state of affairs,” Jason lamented on Friday. “Like if I win, it’s like, ‘Oh, have a look at the large man choosing on the smaller individual.’ Should you lose, it’s like ‘That man’s [a loser].’ However I used to be in Nicole’s territory and I’m on the Olympics clearly. She’s like, ‘Do you need to arm wrestle?’ not going to show down arm wrestling an Olympian on the Olympics.”

Jason additionally bonded with Heaveriland’s “beast” teammate Ilona Maher, who was equally excited to fulfill the couple.

“Kylie and I observe one another [and] are mutual associates on-line, and so we’ve chatted earlier than,” Maher, 27, completely instructed Us Weekly on Thursday, August 8. “I used to be so completely happy that she got here to the sport and introduced Jason … as a result of we need to get extra eyes on [the sport and] to get a soccer man like that to look at the sport was so cool.”