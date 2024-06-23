Jason Kelce Holds Beer While Exchanging Friendship Bracelets at Eras Tour

Jason Kelce went full Swiftie whereas attending Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour live performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

Jason, 36, confirmed off his assortment of friendship bracelets to his spouse, Kylie Kelce, whereas they attended Swift’s live performance on Friday, June 21. (Making and exchanging friendship bracelets at Swift’s concert events is a practice amongst her devoted fanbase.)

Ashley Tyrner solely informed Us Weekly that her 13-year-old daughter Harlow gave Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, a friendship bracelet, anticipating him to alternate beads along with her.

“He didn’t alternate along with her and mentioned, ‘You gotta ask him,’ which means his brother, Jason,” Ashley informed Us. “She was just a little puzzled when he didn’t give her one again as she is 13, and the deal is a bracelet for a bracelet. Jason saved the day and exchanged one other bracelet with Harlow for a guitar choose that claims Taylor’s new album identify, all whereas holding a beer in his mouth.”

Her daughter managed to fortunately alternate bracelets with Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan.

In a single video captured by a fan and shared through X, Jason is seen expertly holding a cup of beer in his tooth whereas adjusting the sleeves of friendship bracelets on each of his arms and waving to followers. Different movies shared through social media additionally present Jason sipping on a beer within the VIP tent with friendship bracelets dangling from his ears.

In one other fan video, Jason proudly confirmed off his huge assortment to Kylie, 32, who smiled and laughed in response whereas displaying her husband her personal assortment of friendship bracelets.

The couple introduced their very own DIY bracelets to the present. In keeping with one other social media video, Jason had leaned out of the tent to commerce bracelets with followers within the crowd. Kylie joined her husband, tossing bracelets to followers close to the place the couple was sitting.

Swift has been relationship Jason’s brother, Travis, 34, since summer season 2023. Travis was additionally in attendance on the Friday present, which will likely be Swift’s first of eight performances at Wembley Stadium. Together with Jason and Kylie, Travis was joined within the VIP tent by BFF Ross Travis, in addition to Van Ness, Coughlan, Cara Delevingne, Salma Hayek and Leslie Mann.

Throughout the live performance, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight-end was noticed dancing and singing alongside to Swift’s efficiency of “So Excessive College,” Travis’ favourite music off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Division. (The music is rumored to be concerning the NFL star.)

“Man, I’ll let you know what. The London reveals, I believe she’s at Wembley eight occasions, which is mind-blowing that she will do this many reveals in a single stadium and fill that factor up,” Travis informed Leisure Tonight in April of Swift’s London residency. “I performed at Wembley as soon as and I don’t even assume we stuffed that factor all the best way up.”

Swift attended 13 Kansas Metropolis Chiefs soccer video games main as much as the 2024 Tremendous Bowl, and Travis has returned the favor, spending a lot of his low season at Swift’s Eras Tour concert events. “Taylor’s reveals are unbelievable,” Travis solely informed Us Weekly in Might. “In case you haven’t been to them, you bought to strive it.”