Jason Derulo Price Soars 104% Amid Scam Allegations As A FOMO Frenzy Erupts Around This Solana Rival That’s About To List

The Jason Derulo value soared 104% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.030 as of 03:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed to $32 million.

This comes as pop star Jason Derulo comes below scrutiny for his involvement in a meme coin controversy. Derulo has promised that he won’t ever promote his newly launched meme coin, JASON. Nonetheless, after its launch, the token plummeted by over 72%, resulting in accusations of a pump-and-dump scheme.

Derulo later claimed that alleged scammer Sahil Arora, a infamous determine within the crypto group, had deceived him. He then vowed to do the whole lot in his energy to ship the coin to the moon.

That is loopy!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 By no means might have I imagined the help you guys are exhibiting me. We’re busy busy… MEME contest winner, match purchase each coming at this time. New instagram, TikTok being filmed. Areas with @pulte. I like this. The $JASON Household is rising. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) June 26, 2024

Within the final 24 hours, the Jason Derulo value soared by means of a markup part, hitting an all-time excessive of $0.044. The value then dropped by means of a falling channel, forming a bullish pennant sample, in keeping with information from GeckoTerminal.

Jason Derulo Worth To Soar Over The Bullish Pennant

The Jason Derulo value technical indicators present that the token is poised for a significant bullish rally above the bullish pennant sample.

JASON value trades effectively above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), an affirmation of the upcoming bullish rally to the upside.

Patrons appear to be in a frenzy, because the Relative Power Index (RSI) climbs up, hurtling in the direction of the 70-overbought area, at present at 59.

Furthermore, the formation of the bullish crossover on the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) signifies that the bulls might add to their positions. The bullish crossover is shaped because the blue MACD line crosses above the orange sign line.

The inexperienced bars on the histogram additionally kind above the impartial line, exhibiting that the worth of Jason Derulo is on a optimistic momentum.

Jason Derulo Worth Prediction

In accordance with the Jason Derulo value evaluation on the 15-minute chart, JASON, buying and selling inside the higher boundary of the bullish pennant, might surge above the pennant because the bulls goal to push the token to the resistance zone round $0.038.

Nonetheless, with the asset being overbought, the bears might begin reserving income. On this situation, the bears might push the token in the direction of a retrace again to the $0.017 stage, coinciding with the 200-day SMA.

In the meantime, buyers are dashing to purchase the brand new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than its airdrop commences and token buying and selling goes reside on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on July 2 at 1 p.m. UTC.

The #Presale has ended! 🚨 The #Airdrop will begin on Tuesday, July 2nd at 1 PM UTC! 🕙🦭 Don’t be concerned you’ll be able to nonetheless purchase $SEAL earlier than the airdrop begins! 🚀💸 #Sealana is extra excited than a fats man at McDonalds to whale $SEAL into your wallets! 💰 Extra data comin’ quickly! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Mafi9u060 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 25, 2024

Sealana ICO Surges Previous $6 Million – Final Probability To Purchase

Sealana is impressed by a chubby seal that’s totally immersed within the Solana Sea, spending countless hours in entrance of his laptop and slowly rising greater. The character, as soon as glossy and agile, is so absorbed in degen trades that he abandons the preliminary determine of his youth for a weight loss program of chips and tinned tuna.

What higher option to present your love of Lambos, Huge Good points & Freedom than getting a #USA tattoo to indicate for it! 🇺🇸 #Sealana is aware of what’s greatest for American made #Memecoins and has a plan to make them nice once more! 🦭 Ship $SOL 💸 and let him be an instance for all #Degens!💪 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/B4aBZ2wEbI — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 14, 2024

In accordance with Crypto Boy, a distinguished crypto analyst and Youtuber, SEAL has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

To take part within the presale, you’ll be able to go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here. One $SEAL prices $0.022.

