Jason Derulo Price Chart Analysis Source: GeckoTerminal.com

Jason Derulo Price Soars 104% Amid Scam Allegations As A FOMO Frenzy Erupts Around This Solana Rival That’s About To List

by

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Jason Derulo value soared 104% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.030 as of 03:48 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that skyrocketed to $32 million.

This comes as pop star Jason Derulo comes below scrutiny for his involvement in a meme coin controversy. Derulo has promised that he won’t ever promote his newly launched meme coin, JASON. Nonetheless, after its launch, the token plummeted by over 72%, resulting in accusations of a pump-and-dump scheme.

Derulo later claimed that alleged scammer Sahil Arora, a infamous determine within the crypto group, had deceived him. He then vowed to do the whole lot in his energy to ship the coin to the moon.

Within the final 24 hours, the Jason Derulo value soared by means of a markup part, hitting an all-time excessive of $0.044. The value then dropped by means of a falling channel, forming a bullish pennant sample, in keeping with information from GeckoTerminal.

Jason Derulo Worth To Soar Over The Bullish Pennant

JASONUSD Chart Evaluation Supply: GeckoTerminal.com

The Jason Derulo value technical indicators present that the token is poised for a significant bullish rally above the bullish pennant sample.

JASON value trades effectively above each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Shifting Averages (SMAs), an affirmation of the upcoming bullish rally to the upside.

Patrons appear to be in a frenzy, because the Relative Power Index (RSI) climbs up, hurtling in the direction of the 70-overbought area, at present at 59.

Furthermore, the formation of the bullish crossover on the Shifting Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) signifies that the bulls might add to their positions. The bullish crossover is shaped because the blue MACD line crosses above the orange sign line.

The inexperienced bars on the histogram additionally kind above the impartial line, exhibiting that the worth of Jason Derulo is on a optimistic momentum.

Jason Derulo Worth Prediction

In accordance with the Jason Derulo value evaluation on the 15-minute chart, JASON, buying and selling inside the higher boundary of the bullish pennant, might surge above the pennant because the bulls goal to push the token to the resistance zone round $0.038.

Nonetheless, with the asset being overbought, the bears might begin reserving income. On this situation, the bears might push the token in the direction of a retrace again to the $0.017 stage, coinciding with the 200-day SMA.

In the meantime, buyers are dashing to purchase the brand new Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) earlier than its airdrop commences and token buying and selling goes reside on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on July 2 at 1 p.m. UTC.

Sealana ICO Surges Previous $6 Million – Final Probability To Purchase

Sealana is impressed by a chubby seal that’s totally immersed within the Solana Sea, spending countless hours in entrance of his laptop and slowly rising greater. The character, as soon as glossy and agile, is so absorbed in degen trades that he abandons the preliminary determine of his youth for a weight loss program of chips and tinned tuna.

In accordance with Crypto Boy, a distinguished crypto analyst and Youtuber, SEAL has the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

To take part within the presale, you’ll be able to go to the official web site to purchase SEAL tokens right here. One $SEAL prices $0.022.

Associated Information

PlayDoge (PLAY) – Latest ICO On BNB Chain

PlayDogePlayDoge
  • 2D Digital Doge Pet
  • Play To Earn Meme Coin Fusion
  • Staking & In-Recreation Token Rewards
  • SolidProof Audited – playdoge.io

PlayDogePlayDoge


Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

Leave a Comment