Jason Charles Miller Signs With One Opportunity Records & Sets Fall Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Completed southern rock/Americana artist Jason Charles Miller is proud to announce his signing to One Alternative Information, the place he’ll launch his new album Knives In The Darkish on August 16. The discharge will probably be adopted by a North American tour (see dates beneath) with Metal Panther that launches on August 23 in Buffalo, NY.

“That is the primary album I’ve written the place my solely aim was to put in writing the very best songs I can and never fear about the place they is perhaps categorized,” says Miller. “By not going out of my option to write for a particular style, I’ve made what’s, fingers down, the very best – and most consultant – album of my profession.”

Knives will probably be Miller’s fifth full-length solo album, alongside a number of EPs and singles and a number of high-profile soundtrack and theme music work for exhibits and video games, together with ‘Crucial Function,’ ‘Steel Gear Rising,’ ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ ‘Legends of the Multiverse’ and AEW skilled wrestler Brandon Cutler.

Miller’s music contributions to the Remaining Fantasy online game franchise have made him a fan favourite to sport gamers. He’s featured recurrently at Remaining Fantasy Fan Fest occasions worldwide, together with upcoming formally sanctioned tour stops in China, Japan and South Korea this fall, the place he’ll carry out Remaining Fantasy XIV music alongside all-star ensembles and orchestras.

Well known because the frontman and founding father of the rock band Godhead, the place he toured the world with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Rammstein, Disturbed, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Miller transitioned to a solo artist with the discharge of his Final To Go Dwelling EP in 2009.

Seamlessly mixing the worlds of Americana, rock and nation, his solo profession has seen him share phases with greats, together with Billy Ray Cyrus, Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Ashley McBryde, .38 Particular, Allman Betts Band and extra.

JASON CHARLES MILLER UPCOMING TOUR DATES

(extra dates to be introduced; verify web site for additions)

Aug 3-4 Guangzhou Shi, China Remaining Fantasy XIV Fan Fest

Aug 5-6 Guangzhou Shi, China Remaining Fantasy XIV w/ Eorzean Symphony

Aug 23 Buffalo, NY Electrical Metropolis w/ Metal Panther

Aug 24-25 Hampton, NH Wally’s Pub w/ Metal Panther

Aug 27 Harrisburg, PA XL Dwell w/ Metal Panther

Aug 28 Dewey Seashore, DE Bottle & Cork w/ Metal Panther

Aug 30 Portland, ME Aura w/ Metal Panther

Aug 31 Bar Harbour, ME 1932 Criterion Theatre w/ Metal Panther

Sep 01 Albany, NY Empire Dwell w/ Metal Panther

Sep 02 New York Metropolis, NY TBA

Sep 04 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s w/ Metal Panther

Sep o5 Nashville, TN TBA

Sep 06 Lexington, KY Manchester Music Corridor w/ Metal Panther

Sep 07 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theatre w/ Metal Panther

Sep 08 Baton Rouge, LA Varsity Theatre w/ Metal Panther

Sep 10 Destin, FL Membership LA w/ Metal Panther

Sep 11 Jacksonville, FL TBA

Sep 12 Fort Lauderdale, FL Tradition Room w/ Metal Panther

Sep 13 Augusta, GA Miller Theater w/ Metal Panther

Sep 14 Jacksonville, NC Hooligan’s Music Corridor w/ Metal Panther

Sep 21-22 Yokohama, Japan Yokohama Enviornment w/ The Primals

Oct 12-15 Seoul, South Korea Kintex – Remaining Fantasy XIV Fan Fest

Dec 14 Los Angeles, CA Bar Sinister