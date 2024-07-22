Jason Aldean’s Triple Play Music Launches A JV With BMG Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — BMG Nashville introduced the launch of a three way partnership with Triple Play Music, a music publishing firm co-owned by Jason Aldean, together with bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy.

The deal covers Triple Play’s songwriter roster, which incorporates John Edwards, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Night time Prepare Information’ John Morgan and veteran songwriter Neil Thrasher, who lately signed with the corporate.

Thrasher is well-regarded within the Nashville songwriter group and has rseen tons of of his works recorded over the past two years by artists corresponding to Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Randy Houser, Ronnie Dunn, Tyler Farr, Reba McEntire, and lots of others.

Collectively, his songs have bought greater than 50 million information and spent 25 weeks at #1, together with hits corresponding to “Tattoos On This City,” “Fly Over States,” “Night time Prepare” and “Rearview City.”

“Jason, Kurt, and Tully are BBR Music Group/ BMG household. We’re thrilled to associate with Triple Play and welcome Neil Thrasher. It’s wonderful to look at the artistic vitality between these long-time associates. The expertise is unmatched, and we’re proud to be on this journey with them,” says Inventive Director, BMG, Amy Hendon Scott.