Jarrod Lawson Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based singer-songwriter-pianist Jarrod Lawson has signed with the boutique The Kurland Company for worldwide illustration.

The signing follows the discharge of Lawson’s newest collaboration, the R&B gradual jam entitled “Subsequent Transfer” with up-and-coming Los Angeles vocalist Raquel Rodriguez through Dome Information on July twenty sixth.

The track, an homage to the nice ballads of the 90’s R&B period, recounts the story of romantic intrigue between two strangers.

Lawson made his debut in 2014 however had his largest profession second thus far in 2022 when he obtained a glowing endorsement in print from Michelle Obama, who was requested by Leisure Weekly who she was listening to and, after mentioning Beyoncé’s Renaissance album, added “There’s this younger jazz, blue-eyed soul child Jarrod Lawson that I’m loving….”

At TKA, Lawson can be repped by agent Jack Randall.