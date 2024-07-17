Jarren Duran named All-Star Game MVP: Red Sox outfielder hit go-ahead two-run home run for American League

Due to Jarren Duran’s fifth-inning go-ahead two-run dwelling run, the American League beat the Nationwide League within the 94th MLB All-Star Recreation on Tuesday night time (AL 5, NL 3). The Boston Crimson Sox star took Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene deep to interrupt the tie at Globe Life Subject in Arlington, Texas, and was named the All-Star Recreation MVP in return.

Right here is Duran’s game-winning homer:

Two innings after his homer, Duran made a nifty play in heart subject to rapidly retrieve Reds speedster Elly De La Cruz’s base hit and restrict him to a single. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds adopted with a single later within the inning that absolutely would have scored De La Cruz had Duran not held him to a single.

Duran drove in two runs along with his bat and helped save a run within the subject. For that, he was named the All-Star Recreation MVP. He is the fifth Crimson Sox participant to win the award, becoming a member of Carl Yastrzemski (1970), Roger Clemens (1986), Pedro Martinez (1999) and J.D. Drew (2008).

The 27-year-old Duran earned his first profession All-Star Recreation choice with a .284/.342/.477 line and 22 stolen bases within the first half. He additionally leads the league with 27 doubles and 10 triples, and has hit 10 homers. Duran ranks fifth amongst all gamers with 5.1 WAR.