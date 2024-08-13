Jarren Duran apologizes for directing offensive remark at fan

BOSTON — Whereas batting within the backside of the sixth inning of his group’s 10-2 loss to the Astros on Sunday afternoon, Crimson Sox outfielder Jarren Duran responded in an unlucky strategy to a heckling fan, utilizing a homophobic slur that was audible sufficient to be heard throughout NESN’s broadcast of the sport.
Duran was issued an unpaid two-game suspension by the Crimson Sox on Monday afternoon. Duran’s wage from the 2 video games can be donated to Higher PFLAG Boston, a part of PFLAG Nationwide (Mother and father, Households and Buddies of Lesbians and Gays), the US’ largest group devoted to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, transgender and queer folks and those that love them.
Duran issued an apologetic assertion by means of the group on Sunday night that learn as follows:
“Throughout tonight’s sport, I used a very horrific phrase when responding to a fan. I really feel terrible understanding how many individuals I offended and disenchanted. I apologize to your entire Crimson Sox group, however extra importantly to your entire LGBTQ neighborhood. Our younger followers are supposed to have the ability to look as much as me as a job mannequin, however tonight I fell far in need of that accountability. I’ll use this chance to coach myself and my teammates and to develop as an individual.”
The Crimson Sox additionally issued their very own assertion:
“The Crimson Sox addressed this incident with Jarren instantly following right this moment’s sport. We echo Jarren’s apology to our followers, particularly to the LGBTQ neighborhood. We attempt to be a company that welcomes all followers to Fenway Park, and we’ll proceed to coach our staff, gamers, coaches and workers on the significance of inclusivity.”
A primary-time All-Star, Duran has began all 116 video games for the Crimson Sox this season, hitting .291 with 36 doubles, 13 triples, 14 homers and 58 RBIs whereas stealing 29 bases.