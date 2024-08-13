Jarren Duran apologizes for directing offensive remark at fan

“Throughout tonight’s sport, I used a very horrific phrase when responding to a fan. I really feel terrible understanding how many individuals I offended and disenchanted. I apologize to your entire Crimson Sox group, however extra importantly to your entire LGBTQ neighborhood. Our younger followers are supposed to have the ability to look as much as me as a job mannequin, however tonight I fell far in need of that accountability. I’ll use this chance to coach myself and my teammates and to develop as an individual.”