Japan’s stock sell-off will continue as yen strengthens: UBS

Going into the Japanese market at this second is akin to catching “a falling knife,” Kelvin Tay, regional chief funding officer at UBS International Wealth Administration, instructed CNBC’s “Squawk Field Asia.” His feedback come because the Nikkei 225 and the Topix prolonged their declines, falling previous 12% and into bear market territory. The Nikkei’s 12.4% loss was its worst day for the reason that “Black Monday” of 1987.

“The one motive why the Japanese market is up so strongly within the final two years is as a result of the Japanese yen has been very, very weak. As soon as it reverses, you bought to get out proper and I feel they’re all getting out proper now because of that,” Tay stated. The yen, which weakened to a 38-year low of 161.99 towards the U.S. greenback in June, reversed course throughout the run-up to the Financial institution of Japan’s coverage assembly. It strengthened sharply after the BOJ raised its benchmark rate of interest final week to round 0.25% and determined to trim its purchases of Japanese authorities bonds. At the moment, the yen was final buying and selling at 144.82, its lowest degree towards the buck since January. A stronger yen pressurizes Japanese inventory markets, that are closely dominated by buying and selling homes and export-oriented corporations by eroding their competitiveness.

BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda had struck a hawkish tone throughout his press convention after the financial institution’s July 31 assembly, saying that “if the economic system and costs transfer in keeping with our projection, we are going to proceed to lift rates of interest,” in response to Reuters. He additionally stated there was “nonetheless fairly a ways” earlier than its coverage fee reaches a impartial degree that neither cools nor overheats the economic system. Ueda additionally stated the 0.5% rate of interest degree — Japan has not seen that since 2008 — was not a barrier, and charges may go even increased.

The yen barometer