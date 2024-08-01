Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka wins Olympic gymnastics all-around title – NBC10 Philadelphia

Shinnosuke Oka is again on prime of the rostrum.

Simply days after serving to Japan acquire gold within the males’s gymnastics group occasion, the 20-year-old claimed the person all-around title at Bercy Area on Wednesday.

Oka completed with a 86.832 complete rating, simply forward of China’s Zhang Boheng (86.599) and Xiao Ruoteng (86.364), who walks away with one other Olympic medal after claiming silver on the Tokyo Olympics.

Individuals Paul Juda and Frederick Richard adopted up their bronze-medal efficiency within the group occasion by touchdown 14th and fifteenth, respectively, within the all-around remaining. Juda did his finest work on the pommel horse and parallel bars, whereas Richard shined brightest on the excessive bar.

Paul Juda and Fred Richard did not medal within the males’s throughout on Wednesday.

Defending Olympic gold medalist Daiki Hashimoto positioned sixth after a pommel horse error early within the competitors had him enjoying catch-up.

Ukraine’s Oleg Verniaiev completed in eighth place in his Olympic return after a doping ban stored him out of the Tokyo Video games. The 2016 Olympic all-around silver medalist was handed a four-year ban on July 12, 2021, however it was later diminished to 2 years, opening the door for him to compete in Paris.