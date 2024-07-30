Japan’s Horigome defends skateboard street gold; USA’s Huston, Jagger win silver, bronze

Huston is skateboarding’s most embellished rider. The one accolade he did not have? An Olympic medal. After putting seventh in a disappointing end on the Tokyo Video games, Huston was wanting to make it onto the rostrum in Paris.

In a gnarly ultimate, Huston and Eaton dominated the sphere by incomes the highest two scores within the run part. The People went 1-2 heading into the methods part. Huston put down tough methods together with a change heelflip frontside tailslide and a nollie heelflip noseblunt slide, which earned him 92.79 and 93.22 respectively.

Defending Olympic bronze medalist Eaton was additionally aiming for gold. Within the preliminary spherical, he poetically stomped his second run to the tune of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born within the USA”. He wanted to land his complete run and two tough methods within the separate trick part to have a shot at qualifying within the stacked ultimate. He delivered. After falling twice, Eaton certified for the ultimate with a switchback nostril blunt that earned 92.65 factors and a bottom kickflip fakie nosegrind that earned 93.86.

Within the ultimate, Eaton trailed Huston till he hit a nollie 180 change bottom noseblunt slide on the BERCY Hubbas, a ledge that leads down a 10-step stairway, to earn 95.25 and soar into first place.

Horigome wasn’t going to let the People take declare his Olympic title, although. He responded together with his signature trick, a nollie 270 noseblunt slide, to get the best single-trick rating of 97.08 and stumble upon first place. Eaton and Huston had been unable to higher their methods.

Japan’s Sora Shirai was one other main podium risk. After a disappointing end within the preliminary spherical in Tokyo three years in the past, Shirai was determined to make issues proper in Paris. He was denied victory. Regardless of excessive run and trick scores, together with an alley-oop bottom 180 change nosegrind that scored 94.21, Shirai positioned fourth.

Earlier within the preliminary spherical, Japanese newcomer Ginwoo Onodera didn’t qualify to the ultimate after being unable to land two separate methods. Fourteen-year-old Onodera had a robust run and first trick, however uncharacteristically struggled to place down a change heel entrance nostril to earn a second trick rating.

Males’s skateboard avenue medalists

🥇Yuto Horigome (JPN)

🥈Jagger Eaton (USA)

🥉Nyjah Huston (USA)