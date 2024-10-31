Japan celebrates as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto win World Series with Dodgers

TOKYO (AP) — The World Sequence trophy is headed to Los Angeles, however the occasion is extending all the way in which to Japan.

Individuals milled round native practice stations in Tokyo on Thursday morning as newspaper extras have been able to roll off the presses, proclaiming Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as world champions together with their Dodgers teammates after a stirring Sport 5 victory over the New York Yankees.

“I wish to thank my Japanese followers for coming all the way in which to cheer me this season,” Ohtani stated on Japanese tv. “That cheering gave me some power so I’m glad I might return the gratitude my profitable.”

The newspaper handouts are a Tokyo custom when Japan celebrates a giant occasion. And this can be a big one for a rustic whose gamers have been as soon as thought-about too small, or solely good pitchers. Now, there may be now sturdy satisfaction in the truth that their gamers are among the many finest within the recreation.

Japan defeated america within the World Baseball Basic closing final yr in Miami, one other signal of the nation’s prowess within the American pastime.

It was additionally a victory for Ohtani’s hometown in northern Japan — Oshu Metropolis — the place followers have been gathering all week and anticipating their celebrity hero would assist ship the title.

