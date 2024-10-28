Jane Doe Alleges He Drugged, Raped Her on Diddy Yacht

An nameless Chris Brown assault accuser recognized as Jane Doe claims the rap star drugged and raped her on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht in December 2020.

The allegation was made in Investigation Discovery’s Chris Brown: A Historical past of Violence that premiered Sunday evening on the true-crime community. The documentary explored Brown’s years of alleged offstage aggression, together with intimate-partner violence, assault prices and sexual assault allegations that first got here to gentle in 2009 when the star rapper pled responsible to a felony cost of bodily assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna.

The ID doc gives graphic accounts of the assault by Brown on Rihanna whereas he drove a sports activities automotive and she or he was within the passenger seat. “He’s driving, punching her within the left eye along with his proper fist as he drives along with his left hand, and this goes on for blocks,” retired Los Angeles Police Division sergeant and creator Cheryl Dorsey says at one level within the documentary.

The ID true-crime characteristic additionally has a Jane Doe recounting being in Miami in 2020 and at a celebration on Star Island on Diddy’s yacht. As soon as on board, she says she seen Brown they usually began a dialog about her fledgling dancing profession in Los Angeles.

Jane Doe recounted Brown handing her a drink, after which one other. Earlier than lengthy, she felt sleepy and ultimately discovered herself in a bed room with Brown. “I bear in mind I did lay again and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I stand up?’ Subsequent factor I do know he was on prime of me and I couldn’t transfer and I mentioned ‘no’ after which I felt him… subsequent factor I knew he was inside me,” she mentioned, alleging a rape had taken place.

Jane Doe’s legal professional, Ariel Mitchell, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is representing her once more after, in 2022, withdrawing from a lawsuit after textual content messages her shopper had despatched to Brown surfaced after Jane Doe had denied they’d existed. Mitchell says the textual content messages don’t solid doubt on Jane Doe’s allegations towards Brown. “I stand by her then and now. Then was not a query of the veracity of her claims. It was simply how she uncared for to supply us all the requested proof,” Mitchell mentioned when reached on Monday.

A authorized consultant for Diddy denied the allegation concerned their shopper when reached by THR.

Jane Doe isn’t alone in recalling alleged assaults by the R&B singer. The doc recalled in 2017 one other girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, being granted a restraining order after she claimed in a court docket submitting that Brown “punched me twice within the abdomen,” threatened mates and “pushed me downstairs.”

Brown denied wrongdoing on the time, together with with incidents involving Tran in 2015. One other alleged sufferer, Liziane Gutierrez, informed the ID doc in 2016 she was backstage at a Brown live performance and was invited to a celebration the pop idol was internet hosting in a lodge.

Earlier than getting into the non-public occasion, Guiterrez was requested to surrender her mobile phone, and as an alternative put the system in her pocket. “Once I first noticed Chris Brown on the occasion, he was appearing bizarre. Extraordinarily bizarre. After which I made a decision to seize my cellphone and take an image of him,” she says within the documentary.

However when Brown noticed her snapping the pic, he came to visit and allegedly punched her within the face. “His safety grabbed my cellphone and I bought escorted out of the occasion. I’m not saying it was proper what I did with my cellphone. I do know that. However that doesn’t provide the proper to punch me within the face. Simply kick me out of the occasion,” Gutierrez mentioned.

She filed a report with the Las Vegas Police Division, which determined towards bringing prices. Brown’s legal professional denied the allegations within the ID doc about Gutierrez and in an announcement mentioned “he by no means laid a hand” on her. THR acquired no remark from authorized representatives for Gutierrez.

When the ID doc’s producers reached out to Brown and his representatives about claims made within the characteristic, an legal professional for the singer mentioned the allegations in this system have been “malicious and false.”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, led an after-show dialogue on home violence that aired after the doc on Sunday evening. Earlier, Hostin informed THR she needs viewers who watched the Chris Brown: A Historical past of Violence documentary Sunday evening to know that intimate accomplice violence has no boundaries.

When additionally talking to THR final week, ID President Jason Sarlanis mentioned the Brown doc, which may also assist launch ID’s third annual No Excuse for Abuse marketing campaign, goals to “normalize surviving.”

Sarlanis argued the doc underscored obstacles within the judicial system to curbing home violence. “Our authorized system is systematically and institutionally set as much as make it very tough for survivors to get their justice on the time they’re ready and able to search it,” the true-crime community head informed THR. “The statute of limitations in the case of home violence is painfully quick and fairly often a part of how abusers abuse their victims is by gaslighting, coercive management, to the purpose the place many victims don’t even acknowledge the home violence till the statute of limitations has ceased.”