Jana Kramer and Husband Allan Russell’s Honeymoon Photos

Following their intimate Scottish wedding ceremony, newlyweds Jana Kramer and Allan Russell headed to the Amalfi Coast for his or her romantic honeymoon in Italy.

Kramer, 40, and the previous soccer participant, 43, tied the knot on July 13 at Carnell Property simply outdoors of Glasgow with a small visitor listing of 35 attendees. Talking to Individuals concerning the wedding ceremony, Russell teased what he had deliberate for the couple’s week-long Italian honeymoon.

“We’re doing three nights in Ravello, which is simply south of Positano, after which we’re three days on the island of Capri, so it’ll be lovely,” he informed the outlet. Kramer, for her half, mentioned she was most excited for the meals choices, particularly “gelato and pasta.”

Kramer shares two youngsters — Jolie, 8, and Jace, 5 — with ex-husband Mike Caussin, and shares 8-month-old Roman with Russell. She informed Individuals that, whereas she was enthusiastic about her honeymoon, she felt some “mother guilt” about leaving her three youngsters behind.

“We had a dialog like, ‘That is the place mommies and daddies go after a marriage. That is referred to as a honeymoon,’ the place I simply defined it to them and likewise made them part of the dialog like, ‘What ought to we do? Would you like us to name you from this constructing?’” the actress defined. “So that they really feel like they’re part of it with us, versus us simply being like, ‘All proper, you’re going off to Michigan along with your grandma and grandpa proper after we simply bought married.’”

Associated: Jana Kramer’s Relationship Historical past: Previous Engagements, Divorces and Extra

Jana Kramer‘s relationship historical past has the making of a fantastic nation music. The “I’ve Performed Love” songstress has been candid about her love life, previous and current, along with her followers, saying in Might 2023 that she was engaged to Allan Russell after six months of courting. Kramer shared the thrilling information on an episode of […]

Hold scrolling to see extra of Kramer and Russell’s romantic honeymoon:

Italy Picture Dump

“I interrupt wedding ceremony content material for honeymoon content material 🇮🇹,” Kramer wrote through Instagram alongside a photograph dump of her and Allan’s adventures via Italy, which present the couple at a romantic dinner with a view of the mountains, a nighttime stroll, gelato, oysters and wine.

Enjoyable within the Solar

The One Tree Hill alum gushed over her husband through Instagram, sharing a photograph of Russell sitting on a towel within the solar with a view of the panorama behind him. “HUSSSSBANNND !!!! 🥵🔥😍 @superiorstriker Italy appears to be like goood on you,” she captioned her picture.

Amalfi Coast

The couple stayed on the lovely Caruso, A Belmond Lodge on the Amalfi Coast, posing collectively for a number of photographs shared by Kramer through Instagram. In a single picture, Kramer shocked in a Barbie-pink strapless gown and pink sandals, whereas Russell appeared good-looking in a white, short-sleeved shirt and navy pants.

“Mr. & Mrs. Russell 💕,” Kramer captioned her publish.

Boat Day in Capri

The couple spent a day on the water in Capri, the place they swam, ate and lounged on a ship. In a single snap shared by Kramer, she and Russell posed on the finish of a ship with big rock formations behind them in opposition to crystal blue water.

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

“Boat day in Capri with my husband 😍,” Kramer captioned her photographs through Instagram.

Russell, for his half, posted photographs from their boat day through his Instagram as nicely, although his carousel of pics have been principally photographs of Kramer. “What a magical day on the water @kramergirl ❤️,” he wrote.

A Sundown in Capri

Kramer shared a collection of attractive photographs through Instagram of her and Russell having fun with a sundown on a ship in Capri. “Extremely grateful… magnificence for ashes,” she captioned her publish.