Jana Duggar’s Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single

Jana Duggar was an anomaly in her household, hitting 30 and nonetheless not married — however in August 2024 she joined her siblings as a married lady.

The Counting On star is the second oldest Duggar little one (John-David‘s twin) and the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Whereas most of her siblings obtained married and had youngsters earlier than turning 30, she revealed in July 2020 that she was completely happy along with her path.

“I’m not that anxious,” she completely advised Us Weekly on the time. “Sure, I lengthy to be married and sooner or later I believe that can come, however I believe … I’m simply additionally simply making an attempt to remain busy with no matter comes alongside my path.”

Since making her actuality TV debut on 19 Youngsters and Counting in 2008, Jana has continued to march to the drum of her personal beat. In July 2024 she sparked engagement rumors when she wore a hoop on her left hand. One month later she filed for a wedding license with Stephen Wissmann, confirming their union, which occurred on August 15, 2024.

Scroll down for a glance again at Jana’s most empowering quotes about her strategy to courting and staying single for therefore lengthy: