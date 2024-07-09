Jana Duggar Sparks Engagement Rumors With a Ring on Her Left Hand

Jana Duggar could also be heading to the chapel quickly.

The Counting On alum, 34, sparked engagement rumors after sharing a sequence of photographs on Monday, July 8. Duggar donned a blue costume with black sandals and eagle-eyed followers seen a hoop on that finger of her left hand.

Jana didn’t caption her Instagram submit, however tagged her twin, John David Duggar, and his spouse, Abbie Duggar.

The feedback part of Jana’s add was rapidly flooded with followers speculating about her love life.

“Engagement ring?!! Did I miss one thing?” one consumer wrote, whereas one other added, “This undoubtedly must be an engagement ring.”

Jana has but to handle the rumors.

The submit comes days after the second eldest Duggar baby gave her followers a uncommon replace on her farm life after urgent pause on social media.

Associated: Duggar Household’s Courtship Beginnings: Jim Bob and Michelle and Past

The Duggar household has been charming viewers with their distinctive courtship course of since 2008 — and have stored the custom going robust ever since. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar share 19 kids: sons Joshua, John-David, Joseph, Josiah, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, Justin and Jackson, and daughters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Pleasure-Anna, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie. […]

“So it’s been a short while since I’ve shared an replace so I needed to point out you all what I’ve been as much as the previous few months on the farm and a few enjoyable tasks that we’ve been engaged on,” Jana mentioned in a video posted to her YouTube channel final month.

The video started taking part in a sequence of clips that showcased her farm life endeavors, together with cleansing up an previous farm shed to tending to a new child goat and chickens.

Jana recalled creating particular moments whereas constructing a fence on the farm. “That’s actually the place the reminiscences are made, is in these late nights, you’re all type of simply having a very good time. Sure, you’re drained, however you look again on it and the venture is completed and also you’re fully performed with it,” she mentioned, including that “the fencing turned out fantastically.”

Associated: The Duggars: A Complete Information to the Well-known Household

Relating to the Duggars, the extra members, the merrier — which is why some followers have a tough time protecting observe of the well-known household. After tying the knot in July 1984, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar (née Ruark) welcomed a complete of 19 kids, together with two units of twins, and the […]

As she narrated footage of the farm’s backyard, Jana gushed that she has a smooth spot for the hotter months.

“I completely love this time of 12 months, you’ll be able to see the flowers rising, the greens are beginning to develop,” Jana mentioned. “It’s simply new life that’s blossoming in every single place. It’s so lovely out right here.”

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Jana’s replace got here months after she posted on social media for the primary time following her break. “Spring magnificence,” Jana wrote by way of Instagram in Could, sharing a clip of purple flowers.

Associated: Jana Duggar’s Most Empowering Quotes About Being Single

Single and able to mingle? Jana Duggar may be an anomaly in her household, hitting 30 and nonetheless not married, however she’s OK with that. The Counting On star is the second oldest Duggar baby (she can also be the dual of John-David) and the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar. Whereas most […]

Whereas Jana has been tending to the farm, a few of her siblings have chosen to tie the knot — however she beforehand solely advised Us Weekly that she’s OK with forging her personal path.

“I’m not that apprehensive,” Jana shared in July 2020. “Sure, I lengthy to be married and someday I feel that may come, however I feel … I’m simply additionally simply making an attempt to remain busy with no matter comes alongside my path.”