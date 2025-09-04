Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Touching Encounter with Princess Diana

NEED TO KNOW Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her “moving” encounter with the late Princess Diana to mark the 28th anniversary of her death in 1997

Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on her near encounter with the late Princess Diana.

The actress, 66, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday, Aug. 31, that she “almost met” Princess Diana in 1997 on a movie set as she remembered the late princess on the 28th anniversary of her death.

Sharing a photo of Princess Diana with her arms outstretched to her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Curtis wrote, “She was to visit the set of the follow-up to A Fish Called Wanda, Fierce Creatures, and we were shooting at Pinewood [studios, 20 miles west of London]…”

She explained that during her break, she “jumped in a golf cart and drove the mile back to the dressing room to use the restroom,” during which time Princess Diana arrived on set with her sons.

“My driver started banging on the door, saying that she had arrived with her sons, and I jumped into the golf cart, and by the time I got back, she was walking away,” said Curtis.

Diana Princess Of Wales, Prince William & Prince Harry Visit The ‘Thorpe Park’ Amusement Park.

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty



The Freakier Friday star said she sent Diana a letter the next day explaining “why I wasn’t there and how much I admired her” to Kensington Palace. And to her surprise, she received a letter back from the princess the following day.

“[She was] thanking me for writing and understanding, of course, nature calling as it happens to her all the time, and that she looked forward to meeting. She died two months later,” recalled Curtis. “I had just returned from England. I remember watching the news…”

Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in a devastating car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

Curtis in 2024.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty



Curtis said that after hearing the news of Diana’s death, she grabbed a book about “insight meditation,” which talked about “people who tried to live a mindful life, at the time of their death,” which reminded her of the late princess.

“I immediately thought about Princess Diana and her learning to live wisely….She talked about her own personal issues and demonstrated courage and compassion…” the star continued of the late royal.

“And I think we all remember the image of her with her arms outstretched after being away from her sons as they ran toward her,” Curtis said, referring to the photo she posted.

The Oscar winning actress concluded, “I’m still moved by her grace and courage.”