Jamie Foxx shares new details about health crisis that left him ‘gone for 20 days’

Jamie Foxx nonetheless hasn’t publicly disclosed what precipitated his hospitalization final 12 months however has shared extra particulars throughout an encounter captured on video.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalized in April 2023 for a well being disaster whereas he was filming the Netflix movie“Again in Motion” in Atlanta.

In a video posted to TikTok this week, Foxx tells an unidentified group of those who he had a “unhealthy headache” on April 11, 2023. He remembers asking his good friend for an Advil after which “I used to be gone for 20 days.”

“I don’t keep in mind something,” he mentioned within the video, recorded on June 29 in Phoenix.

Foxx went on to clarify within the footage that he was instructed his sister and his daughter took him to a physician, who gave him a cortisone shot. One other physician instructed him one thing was “occurring up there,” Foxx mentioned, pointing to his head.

“I received’t say it on digital camera,” he mentioned within the footage.

The star is thought to be guarded about his personal life, and he disappeared from the limelight on the time following what his daughter Corinne Foxx then known as a “medical complication” on social media.

In July 2023, the “Ray” star defined he selected to not disclose extra data as a result of he didn’t need the general public “to see me like that.”

“I would like you to see me laughing, having a superb time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a film, tv present. I didn’t need you to see me with tubes operating out of me and making an attempt to determine if I used to be gonna make it by means of,” he mentioned in a video posted to Instagram on the time, including that he felt like he had gone “to hell and again.”

Foxx shared one other well being replace on his verified social media in August 2023.

“You’re lookin at a person who’s grateful… lastly startin to really feel like myself…” he wrote on the time. “It’s been an surprising darkish journey… however I can see the sunshine.”

He went on to say that he was “grateful to everybody that reached out and despatched properly needs and prayers.”

In accordance with IMDB, “Again in Motion” is presently in submit manufacturing.