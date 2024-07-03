Jamie Foxx says medical emergency started with a ‘bad headache’

(TMX) – Jamie Foxx shared some new particulars about his medical emergency final 12 months that left him unable to stroll and saved him out of the general public eye for a number of months.

A video posted on Instagram, Foxx is talking with followers in Phoenix.

“I had a headache, requested my boy for an Advil,” he stated, then snapped his fingers. “I used to be gone for 20 days. I don’t keep in mind something.”

Foxx stated that his sister and daughter took him to a health care provider after which took him to a different physician who informed them, “there’s one thing happening up there,” pointing to his head.

“I received’t say it on digicam,” he stated. “Yeah, I don’t wish to say it on digicam.”

Final April, Foxx had a medical emergency whereas filming “Again In Motion” in Atlanta.

He opened up about his lengthy restoration whereas accepting the Vanguard Award on the Critics Alternative Affiliation Awards Celebration of Cinema and Tv Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in December 2023.

“You already know, it’s loopy, I couldn’t try this six months in the past. I couldn’t truly stroll,” Foxx stated.

Foxx stated he wouldn’t want that have on his worst enemy.

“It’s powerful when it’s virtually over, whenever you see the tunnel. I noticed the tunnel, I didn’t see the sunshine,” he stated. “I’ve a brand new respect for all times. I’ve a brand new respect for my artwork.”

