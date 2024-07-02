Jamie Foxx reveals new details about mystery illness that left him hospitalized

Jamie Foxx has shed new mild on his well being scare that left him hospitalized in April 2023, revealing it began with a headache that escalated to a medical emergency.

In a newly surfaced video circulating on social media, Foxx is seen speaking to folks in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, reliving the beginning of the scare.

“Dangerous headache. Requested my boy for an Advil,” he mentioned, after which snapped his fingers. “I used to be gone for 20 days. I don’t keep in mind something.”

He defined that he was in Atlanta and his sister and daughter took him to a health care provider the place he acquired a cortisone shot, an injection used to deal with inflammatory situations, swelling, ache and irritation, in line with the Mayo Clinic.

“Subsequent physician mentioned, ‘There’s one thing occurring up there,’” he defined, motioning to his head. However he did not wish to give particulars saying, “I gained’t say it on digicam,” earlier than the filming stopped.

It’s not instantly clear when the video was taken. NBC Information has reached out to Foxx’s representatives for remark.

The 56-year-old actor and singer has by no means disclosed what his thriller sickness was.

He skilled the emergency whereas engaged on the movie “Again in Motion” alongside Glenn Shut and Cameron Diaz in Atlanta and has since then largely stored out of the general public eye.

In July, he took to Instagram in an emotional video to explain the ordeal, saying he “went to hell and again” however was “coming again.” At a Critics Selection Affiliation occasion in December he revealed he was at one level unable to stroll.

Additionally in December, he shared an Instagram put up on his birthday calling it “a particular one.”

“I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER… you lifted me via… I used to be capable of make it to as we speak due to your prayers,” he wrote.

Foxx has continuously thanked and credited his daughter, Corinne Foxx, and sister, Deidra Dixon, with saving his life.

They “stored it hermetic, they let nothing out, they protected me. And that’s what I hope everybody might have in moments like these,” he mentioned final July.