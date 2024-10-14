Jamie Foxx Returns to the Stage for 1st Time Since 2023 Health Scare

Jamie Foxx made an emotional return to the stage one yr after experiencing a terrifying well being scare.

“God is nice … As I put up these photos, my coronary heart and my soul is stuffed with nothing however pure pleasure,” 56, captioned behind-the-scenes pics from the filming of his upcoming stand-up particular, One Extra Probability: An Night with Jamie Foxx, through Instagram on Monday, October 14. “On October 3 fourth and fifth I had a chance to inform my facet of the story and there was no higher place than Atlanta, Georgia.”

The actor thanked his Atlanta viewers, writing, “I haven’t been on stage in 18 years however I wanted the stage and I wanted an viewers that was made up of nothing however pure love and that’s what you have been.”

Foxx went on to notice that whereas his particular is a stand-up present, it’s additionally “a creative rationalization of one thing that went terribly mistaken however because of the nice folks in Atlanta particularly Piedmont Hospital you enabled me to return again and be on stage and do what I like to do probably the most.”

Among the many Instagram slideshow’s snaps, Foxx was photographed seemingly wiping away tears, hugging viewers members and performing a music on a piano.

Within the particular, which is able to later stream on Netflix, Foxx will “share his journey by a critical well being scare, stuffed with humor, coronary heart, and inspiration,” per a September 2 put up on the actor’s Instagram web page. “Expertise Jamie Foxx like by no means earlier than on this intimate and fascinating efficiency, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and all the things in between. Prepare for an evening of laughter, reflection, and real connection.”

Jamie introduced the particular was within the works again in March, practically one yr after his daughter Corinne revealed that her dad had suffered a “medical complication.” Jamie’s well being scare occurred throughout the manufacturing of his and Cameron Diaz’s upcoming Netflix film, Again In Motion. He was launched from the hospital in Might 2023. (Jamie shares Corinne, 30, with Connie Kline and daughter Anelise, 16, with Kristin Grannis.)

Jamie has but to publicly reveal the precise reason for his well being concern however revealed throughout his first public look in December 2023 that he “couldn’t really stroll” for a while after the incident.

In July, Foxx instructed a gaggle of followers in Phoenix that he was “gone for 20 days” after experiencing a “dangerous headache” in April 2023. “I don’t keep in mind something,” he mentioned in social media footage.

“I gained’t say it on digicam. Yeah. I gained’t say it on digicam. But it surely was …” he added earlier than shrugging his shoulders.

Jamie was again on his ft to stroll Corinne down the aisle throughout her September marriage ceremony to Joe Hooten. “It was extremely particular, contemplating his well being scare final yr. I walked down [the aisle] to a strings model of ‘Georgia on My Thoughts’ by Ray Charles,” Corinne instructed Vogue in an interview revealed on October 3. “My dad gained his Oscar for taking part in [Charles in Ray] in 2005. At 10 years previous, I used to be his plus one and bought to share that particular second with him. There wasn’t a dry eye in the home once we got here down the aisle.”

Jamie hosted his daughter’s large day at his Thousand Oaks, California, house. “It was by no means a query. We at all times knew we’d get married in my dad’s yard,” Corinne mentioned of her ceremony. “He has probably the most attractive property. It already appears like a marriage venue. We couldn’t consider anyplace extra particular than a house marriage ceremony. It simply felt proper.”