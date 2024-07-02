Jamie Foxx opens up about what led to his medical emergency last year

Jamie Foxx is sharing extra particulars about his medical emergency that landed him within the hospital final yr.

The Academy Award-winning actor, 56, spoke to a gaggle of followers in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend in a video which has since gone viral on-line.

“April 11 final yr, unhealthy headache, requested my boy for an Advil. I used to be gone for 20 days. I do not keep in mind something,” he stated.

Foxx additional defined how docs handled him throughout his well being scare.

“So that they advised me, I am in Atlanta, they advised me — my sister and daughter took me to the primary physician. They gave me a Cortisone shot,” he recalled. “The following physician stated there’s one thing happening up there. I will not say it on digital camera.”

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Sq., Feb. 15, 2023, in London. Joe Maher/Getty Photos

The “Ray” actor was in Atlanta taking pictures the upcoming Netflix movie “Again in Motion” alongside Cameron Diaz when he skilled what his daughter Corinne referred to as on the time a “medical complication.”

Foxx attended the Critics’ Selection Film Awards in December in his first public look since his mysterious well being incident and hospitalization, telling the group, “It feels good to be right here. I cherish each single minute now. It is totally different.”

“We actually do not know loads of specifics in the case of the medical situation,” stated Kelley L. Carter, ABC Information leisure contributor and senior leisure reporter at Andscape. “No matter he went by way of, it was clearly very, very severe.”

“It looks like Jamie is form of nonetheless making an attempt to course of precisely what occurred to him,” Carter added. “Actually needs to carry onto no matter it was that he was going by way of for some, maybe, bigger second down the road.”