Jameson Williams suspension: Everything we know

Williams has been a key piece of the Lions explosive offense in 2024. He’s caught 17 passes on 30 targets, netting 361 yards and three touchdowns. He’s second on the workforce in targets and yards behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and third in receptions, with RB Jahmyr Gibbs at 18. Williams additionally has 32 speeding yards on 4 carries.

Veteran Kalif Raymond is the most definitely direct alternative. Raymond caught his first landing of the season within the Week 7 win in Minnesota, a sport the place Williams had just one catch for minus-4 yards. Raymond has the vertical velocity closest to Williams, although he lacks the dimensions and dynamic playmaking of Jamo.

The Lions have veteran Allen Robinson on the energetic roster. Robinson has but to see a goal in his two video games since being signed from the workforce’s follow squad. Undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams can be on the roster. Williams has been a wholesome scratch in current weeks and is extra of a slot receiver than a vertical risk.