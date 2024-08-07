James, U.S. advance to Olympic semifinals

America males’s basketball staff will start the 2024 Paris Olympic knockout phases with a quarterfinals recreation towards Brazil on Tuesday.

Crew USA earned the highest seed within the eight-team, single-elimination bracket after it went 3-0 in Group C play. Brazil went 1-2 in Group B play.

This is what you must know:

Quarterfinals:Germany-Greece | Australia-Serbia | Canada-France | United States-Brazil

FINAL: USA 122, Brazil 87 | Crew USA advances to semifinals vs. Serbia

Crew USA secured a 122-87 victory, and Anthony Edwards led the way in which with 17 factors and 6 rebounds. James recorded 12 factors and 9 assists.

