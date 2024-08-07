James, U.S. advance to Olympic semifinals

America males’s basketball staff will start the 2024 Paris Olympic knockout phases with a quarterfinals recreation towards Brazil on Tuesday.

Crew USA earned the highest seed within the eight-team, single-elimination bracket after it went 3-0 in Group C play. Brazil went 1-2 in Group B play.

This is what you must know:

Quarterfinals:Germany-Greece | Australia-Serbia | Canada-France | United States-Brazil

FINAL: USA 122, Brazil 87 | Crew USA advances to semifinals vs. Serbia

Crew USA secured a 122-87 victory, and Anthony Edwards led the way in which with 17 factors and 6 rebounds. James recorded 12 factors and 9 assists.

Caboclo led Brazil with a game-high 30 factors to go together with six rebounds. George De Paula scored 15 factors off the bench.

Brazil has been eradicated from the match. Crew USA will face Serbia within the semifinals at 2 p.m. CT Thursday.

Finish third quarter: USA 94, Brazil 71 | Kevin Durant turns into all-time main scorer in males’s and girls’s U.S. Olympic historical past

Kevin Durant grew to become the all-time main scorer in males’s and girls’s U.S. Olympic historical past in the course of the third quarter. He surpassed Lisa Leslie’s report of 488 factors.

Booker scored 9 factors within the third quarter, bringing his team-high whole to 18 factors. Caboclo continued his robust outing for Brazil by scoring 15 factors within the quarter, which introduced his game-high whole to 24 factors.

Halftime: USA 63, Brazil 36 | Joel Embiid sends United States into halftime with comfy lead

America ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run, and Embiid led all scorers at halftime with 14 factors. James additionally poured in 10 factors, eight assists and two steals for america.

Caboclo and Huertas scored 9 factors apiece for Brazil.

Finish first quarter: USA 33, Brazil 21 | LeBron James, United States soar out to early lead

America took management early on, and James quarterbacked the offense. He recorded 5 assists to go together with 4 factors and two steals.

Caboclo did his finest to maintain Brazil inside hanging distance. He led the staff with seven factors.

Crew USA vs Brazil starters

Crew USA will begin Stephen Curry, Jrue Vacation, Devin Booker, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

Brazil will begin Raul Neto, Marcelo Huertas, Gui Santos, Leo Meindl and Bruno Caboclo.

What time is Crew USA vs Brazil in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals?

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

2:30 p.m. CT The place: Bercy Area in Paris, France

How one can watch, stream Crew USA vs Brazil in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals

TV: USA Community

USA Community Streaming: Fubo (free trial), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Crew USA basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, C (Miami Warmth)

Devin Booker, G (Phoenix Suns)

Stephen Curry, G (Golden State Warriors)

Anthony Davis, F/C (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, F, (Phoenix Suns)

Anthony Edwards, G (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Joel Embiid, C (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tyrese Haliburton, G (Indiana Pacers)

Jrue Vacation, G (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, F (Los Angeles Lakers)

Jayson Tatum, F (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, G (Boston Celtics)

Brazil basketball roster

Vitor Benite, F (Zunder Palencia)

Bruno Caboclo, F (Partizan)

Joao Cardoso, G (Free agent)

George De Paula, G (Ratiopharm Ulm)

Lucas Dias, F (Franco)

Cristiano Felicio, C (Coviran Granada)

Marcelo Huertas, G (Lenovo Tenerife)

Didi Louzada, G (Flamengo)

Leo Meindl, F (Alvark Tokyo)

Raul Neto, G (Fenerbahce)

Gui Santos, F (Golden State Warriors)

Yago Santos, G (KK Crvena Zvezda)

USA vs Brazil highlights in 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinals

