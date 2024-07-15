James Sikking, ‘Hill Street Blues’ and ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ star, dies at 90

James B. Sikking, identified for his roles as Lt. Howard Hunter on “Hill Road Blues” and the titular character’s father on “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” has died. He was 90.

Sikking died Saturday of problems from dementia, his publicist Cynthia Synder mentioned in an announcement Sunday night.

“In a exceptional profession, Sikking’s splendidly thrilling face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse,” Snyder shared with Selection. “His profession spanned over six a long time in tv, movie and on stage.”

Sikking was well known for his portrayal of Howard Hunter on the police procedural collection “Hill Road Blues,” which aired from 1981 to 1987 on NBC. He acquired an Emmy nomination in 1984 for his efficiency because the clean-cut, pipe-smoking lieutenant.

After “Hill Road Blues,” Sikking performed Dr. David Howser, father of Doogie Howser (Neil Patrick Harris), for all 4 seasons of the ABC medical sitcom from 1989 to 1993.

He portrayed a police officer once more for Steven Bochco, co-creator of “Hill Road Blues” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” on the short-lived CBS collection “Brooklyn South” (1997-98).

Early in his profession, Sikking did visitor stints on such tv collection as “Perry Mason,” “Basic Hospital,” “The Outer Limits,” “The Fugitive,” “Rawhide,” “Bonanza,” “Ironside,” “Starsky & Hutch,” and “The Rockford Information,” earlier than turning into a collection common on “Hill Road Blues.” In 2004, he appeared in two episodes of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

On the movie facet, he was identified for taking part in Captain Types in 1984’s “Star Trek III: The Seek for Spock,” directed by and starring Leonard Nimoy, and the director of the FBI in Alan J. Pakula’s 1993 authorized thriller “The Pelican Transient.” Further movie credit embody “Level Clean,” “Made from Honor,” “Fever Pitch,” “Charro!,” “Ultimate Strategy,” “Abnormal Folks,” “Terminal Man” and “Von Ryan’s Specific”; he labored on 4 movies directed by Peter Hyams: “Capricorn One,” “Outland,” “The Star Chamber” and “Slim Margin.”

The youngest of 5, James Barrie Sikking (named after the “Peter Pan” writer) was born on March 5, 1934, in Los Angeles, to Andy and Sue Sikking. He graduated in 1959 with a level in theatre arts from UCLA, the place he met Florine Caplan, his spouse of greater than 60 years.

Sikking is survived by spouse, son Andrew (Paula), daughter Dr. Emily Sikking (Mallory “Chip” Milam) and 4 grandchildren, Lola and Gemma Sikking and Hugh and Madeline “Maddie” Milam.