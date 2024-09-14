James McAvoy on Meeting Crush Jennifer Aniston, Playing Tom Riddle

James McAvoy just lately opened up about his first time assembly his celeb crush.

The Converse No Evil star stopped by Watch What Occurs Reside! earlier this week to advertise his upcoming movie, when he was requested who his celeb crush was and if he ever met her.

McAvoy revealed it was Jennifer Aniston, and he met her years in the past however famous, “It wasn’t nice” earlier than rapidly clarifying, “Not as a result of she’s not nice.

“I used to be at a celebration once I was actually younger, I used to be like 22, in L.A., and I met Lucy Liu, and Lucy Liu was actually, very nice to me, and he or she was like, ‘Come meet my mates,’” he recalled of his first encounter with the Morning Present star.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress took him over to a circle of mates, one among which was Aniston.

“I acquired parked proper beside Jennifer Aniston,” he stated. “And simply as [Liu] was like, ‘Hey, guys, meet my new buddy James,’ as an alternative of claiming that, she acquired pulled apart by a man she went to highschool with. She went away, and I used to be simply left standing with all these individuals going, ‘Hey, what’s up, I’m new on the town.’”

Earlier than he may cease himself, he blurted out: “So that you’re Jennifer Aniston, and also you’re in Mates,” which wasn’t very best. “It was tough,” he added, “however she was pretty.”

In a separate interview on Blissful Unhappy Confused, the Cut up actor additionally revealed that he was virtually solid as Tom Riddle within the Harry Potter movies. He auditioned for the function in the beginning of his profession, he recalled, and the studio wished to place him and 10 different actors on retainer to select from one among them at a later date.

“It was a very unusual factor,” the X-Males star instructed host Josh Horowitz. “And so they provided fairly some huge cash. For me, at the moment, it was a ton of cash. It was like 40 thousand kilos or one thing like that. I’d accomplished little or no work, and I wouldn’t have the ability to do any work for about seven months, I feel.”

Whereas it was one thing he would’ve thought-about, he consulted along with his agent, Ruth Younger, who nonetheless represents him. She instructed him, “Completely not.” As a substitute, he ended up doing a play the place he was “booed by a homophobic gentleman.”

“I did that as an alternative and acquired paid I feel 275 kilos per week,” McAvoy stated, including that he has no regrets. “It was a part of the making of me. I used to be really studying and doing all that.”