James Harden Rumors: Clippers FA Eyes 3-Year Contract amid LeBron James, Lakers Buzz | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Tim Warner/Getty Pictures

James Harden is “anticipated to search out” a three-year contract supply if the Los Angeles Clippers lose Paul George in free company, in accordance with Yahoo Sports activities’ Jake Fischer.

Per Fischer, the Clippers have “explored avenues” to get beneath the second apron and achieve entry to the $5.2 million tax-payer mid-level exception.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Los Angeles Lakers celebrity LeBron James can be keen to take a pay reduce on a max deal and listed Harden as a participant that James would sacrifice a few of his potential wage for.

James’ agent, Klutch Sports activities CEO Wealthy Paul, advised McMenamin that the 39-year-old is keen to work with the Lakers entrance workplace and presumably signal a deal price lower than a most of three years and $162 million as a way to open up the complete $12.9 million mid-level exception.

That is probably not sufficient for Harden, although. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Sunday that he is projected to earn “someplace nearer to double” the mid-level exception quantity, with the Clippers involved in bringing him again.

George’s future with the group is unsure after he declined his $48.7 million participant choice on Saturday. He might nonetheless find yourself returning to the group, as Shams Charania of The Athletic listed Los Angeles among the many groups that the nine-time All-Star will meet with as soon as free company begins.

Earlier within the offseason, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank was “hopeful” that the staff would have the ability to retain Harden and George.

“We might like to have the ability to deliver again and retain Paul and James,” Frank mentioned on Could 6, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “We’re hopeful we will, but additionally perceive and respect the truth that they’re free brokers. Paul has a call along with his choice. James can be an unrestricted free agent, so our intent is to deliver him again, but additionally notice that they are elite gamers and so they’ll have decisions.”

Harden embraced a smaller function with the Clippers following his commerce from the Philadelphia 76ers, as his scoring common of 16.6 factors per recreation represented his lowest mark for the reason that 2010-11 season. The 2018 MVP additionally averaged 5.1 rebounds and eight.5 assists per recreation, capturing 42.8 p.c from the sphere and 38.1 p.c from behind the arc.