James Dolan Renews With MSGE

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Sq. Backyard Leisure Corp. introduced that it has renewed its employment settlement with the corporate’s Government Chairman and Chief Government Officer, James Dolan.

The announcement, which got here as a part of a monetary submitting goes into impact on July 1st and can see Mr. Dolan paid not less than $1,500,000 together with an annual goal bonus alternative equal to not lower than 200% of his annual base wage.

Moreover, underneath the phrases of the contract, Mr. Dolan can be eligible to take part in any future long-term incentive packages which are launched by the corporate.

The opposite present phrases of his contract with MSGE, together with profit plan participation, normal function and tasks, in addition to a one-year non-compete will stay largely constant along with his earlier deal.

Dolan, one of many sons of Cablevision founder Charles Dolan, beforehand served as CEO of the cable tv and web firm. He was named Government Chairman and Chief Government Officer of Madison Sq. Backyard Leisure Corp. in December 2022 and director and the Government Chairman and Chief Government Officer of Sphere Leisure Co. in November 2019.