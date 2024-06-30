Former NFL quarterback JaMarcus Russell is embroiled in a lawsuit over a $74,000 test supposed to perform as a donation to his alma mater, Williamson Excessive College in Alabama.

Final yr Navigator Credit score Union sued Russell, the No. 1 decide within the 2007 NFL draft, in Cellular County Circuit Court docket alleging it lent him about $55,000 as a part of him depositing the test. Just a few months in the past, Russell turned a third-party plaintiff in the identical litigation by suing Christopher Knowles and his enterprise, Selwonk Enterprises, for $74,000 plus curiosity and punitive damages. Russell claims Knowles—who wrote the test—“stopped cost on the test inflicting [Russell] substantial losses.” As Russell tells it, Knowles is chargeable for making “false representations” as a part of his transfer to cease cost.

Knowles supplied a really totally different account when he spoke with WKRG in Cellular. Knowles mentioned he wrote the test on the urging of Russell, who allegedly satisfied Knowles the Williamson Excessive soccer group wanted new weight-room tools. Knowles later turned involved when he discovered no document the donation had been made. Russell allegedly refused to supply corroborating documentation and stopped returning Knowles’ telephone calls when pressed to supply a receipt or different proof.

In the meantime, Williamson Excessive relieved Russell of his duties as a volunteer assistant soccer coach final fall. The varsity has declined to elucidate the explanation, however has gone as far as to disallow Russell to “be across the soccer or on faculty campus.” WKRG reviews Williamson Excessive hasn’t seen any proceeds from the supposed donation. A trial is scheduled for this October.

Russell, 38, performed for the Raiders from 2007 to 2009. The Raiders signed the previous LSU star to a six-year, $61 million contract, with $32 million assured. Russell struggled over 31 video games, throughout which he recorded a meager 52% move completion share together with 23 interceptions and simply 18 landing passes. When the NFL and NFLPA collectively bargained for a rookie wage scale in 2011 to restrict rookie contracts, some dubbed it the “JaMarcus Russell rule.”