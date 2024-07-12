Jamal Adams agrees to 1-year deal to join the Titans

The Tennessee Titans are including security Jamal Adams after the 2 sides agreed to a one-year deal, the staff introduced on Thursday.

Adams, 28, spent the previous 4 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after starting his NFL profession with the New York Jets. Adams was a wage cap casualty by the Seahawks after being launched on March 5.

Adams signed a four-year, $70 million extension with the Seahawks in 2021 that made him the highest-paid security within the NFL on the time.

Accidents have sidelined Adams for a lot of the previous two seasons. Since 2022, he is performed solely 10 video games after tearing the quadriceps tendon above his left knee. That stored him off the sector till early within the 2023 season when he then suffered a concussion.

Adams is a three-time Professional Bowler and was a first-team All-Professional in 2019 and a second-team All-Professional in 2018 and 2020. He’ll reunite with Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was his defensive backs coach whereas with the Jets.

In 4 seasons with the Seahawks, Adams recorded 9.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

With Amani Hooker and Elijah Molden already on the roster, Adams should struggle for a beginning spot when the Titans open coaching camp on July 23.