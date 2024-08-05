Jamaica’s Usain Bolt claims consecutive gold medals – Chicago Tribune

In the present day’s Sports activities Spotlight in Historical past:

In 2012, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt claims consecutive gold medals within the marquee observe and discipline occasion on the Summer season Video games in London. Solely about fifth-fastest of the eight runners to the midway mark, Bolt erases that deficit and overtakes a star-studded discipline to win the 100-meter sprint closing in 9.63 seconds, an Olympic report that lets him be a part of Carl Lewis as the one males to win the occasion twice.

On this date:

1921 — Radio station KDKA and announcer Harold Arlin present the primary broadcast of a significant league recreation because the Pirates beat the Phillies 8-5 at Pittsburgh.

1936 — On the Berlin Olympics, Jesse Owens wins his third of 4 gold medals, profitable the 200-meter race in an Olympic-record 20.7 seconds.

1954 — The primary election for the Boxing Corridor of Fame is held. Twenty-four fighters are elected, with essentially the most noteworthy from the fashionable period Jack Dempsey, Joe Louis and Henry Armstrong. Fifteen are chosen from the pioneer period together with John L. Sullivan, Gentleman Jim Corbett and Jack Johnson.

1967 — The Denver Broncos beat the Detroit Lions, 13-7, in a preseason recreation, for the primary AFL victory over an NFL staff.

1984 — American Joan Benoit wins the primary Olympic marathon for ladies in 2:24:52, ending 400 meters forward of Norway’s Grete Waitz.

1991 — Sergei Bubka turns into the primary to clear 20 toes open air within the pole vault, breaking his personal world report by a half-inch on the Galan observe meet in Malmo, Sweden.

1997 — Michael Johnson wins his third straight 400-meter title on the world championships in Athens, Greece, capturing the gold medal in 44.12 seconds.

2005 — Jason Gore shoots a 12-under 59 within the second spherical of the Nationwide Tour’s Cox Traditional in Omaha, Nebraska.

2006 — Warren Moon turns into the primary black quarterback to be inducted into the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in Canton, Ohio; joined by Troy Aikman, John Madden, Rayfield Wright, Harry Carson and Reggie White.

2007 — Tom Glavine earns his three hundredth victory in an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

2007 — Lorena Ochoa wins the Ladies’s British Open — the primary girls’s skilled event performed at venerable St. Andrews — for her first main title.

2012 — Britain’s Andy Murray cruises previous Roger Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 within the Olympic tennis singles closing at Wimbledon. Serena and Venus Williams win the doubles title, as Serena turns into tennis’ first double-gold medalist at an Olympics since Venus gained singles and doubles on the 2000 Sydney Video games. Ben Ainslie earns one other gold medal within the Finn class to grow to be essentially the most profitable sailor in Olympic historical past.

2013 — Alex Rodriguez is suspended by way of 2014 (211 video games) and All-Stars Nelson Cruz, Jhonny Peralta and Everth Cabrera are banned 50 video games apiece when Main League Baseball disciplines 13 gamers in a drug case.

2014 — The San Antonio Spurs rent WNBA star Becky Hammon as an assistant coach, making her the primary girl to hitch an NBA teaching employees.

2017 — Justin Gatlin spoils Usain Bolt’s farewell beating him within the 100 meters on the world observe championships in London. Bolt will get off to a sluggish begin and Gatlin holds him off on the line in 9.92 seconds. American sprinter Christian Coleman takes silver in 9.94 seconds and Bolt took bronze in 9.95.

2018 — The Springfield Lasers win their first World TeamTennis title edging the Philadelphia Freedoms 19-18. The Lasers have been 0-5 in WTT championship finals and winless in three conferences with the Freedoms in the course of the 2018 common season.

2018 — Georgia Corridor of England catches Pornanong Phatlum in a final-round duel at Royal Lytham & St. Annes to win the Ladies’s British Open for her first main title.