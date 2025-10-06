Jalen Tolbert’s catch 3rd toughest in Next Gen Stats era

After an emotionally charged atmosphere and an anti-climactic tie in Week 4, it’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to hit the road again in Week 5. Dallas (1-2-1) heads to a familiar venue in MetLife Stadium, to face an unfamiliar foe in the New York Jets (0-4) who has not lost to the Cowboys at home since 2003.

Justin Fields and the Jets offense have had their ups and downs, just as Matt Eberflus and the Cowboys defense have. Both will look to find their footing in a battle of first-year head coaches as Brian Schottenheimer faces Aaron Glenn. Here are 10 more notable ‘big facts’ to remember ahead of Sunday’s Noon CT kickoff on FOX.

Overtime Becoming a Habit?

The Dallas Cowboys have been a part of the only two overtime games in the NFL this season, Week 2 against the Giants and Week 4 against the Packers. It’s just the fourth time Dallas has played multiple overtime games at home in a single season, and the first time since 2014. Dallas has only played more than two overtime games in a year three times previously (2000, 2011, 2012).

If You’re Not First, You’re Last

The Dallas Cowboys are both first and last. They lead the NFL in total yards per game (404.3) on offense but are last in total yards per game allowed (420.5) on defense. Dallas is the first team to lead the NFL in both categories entering a week since the Detroit Lions entered Week 5 in 2022. The Lions were defeated 29-0 that week by the New England Patriots.

Anything is Possible

Dak Prescott’s completed 34-yard pass to Jalen Tolbert in overtime of Sunday’s matchup was given a completion possibility of 7.2% by NFL Next Gen Stats. It’s the third-most improbable completion in the Next Gen Stats era, that dates back to 2017. Only a Russell Wilson pass to Courtland Sutton in 2023 (3.2%) and a Wilson pass to Tyler Lockett in 2019 (5.3%) were given a lower chance to be completed.

Pickens Instant Impact

George Pickens has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last three games, the longest streak in his career. His 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns leads the Cowboys in yards and touchdown grabs. He also ranks third in the NFL with seven contested catches in 2025.

Ferg Setting the Record Straight

Jake Ferguson has recorded more receptions (34) than any NFL tight end through four games in the Super Bowl era. He could set the new mark for five games by reaching 42 receptions by the end of Week 5, passing Eric Johnson (2004) and Zach Ertz (2018). Only Amari Cooper in 2020 had more receptions (37) through the first four games of a season than Ferguson in Cowboys history.

Running the Table

Despite a new-look running back room and a banged-up offensive line, the Cowboys are one of just four teams to rush for at least 100 yards in every game this season. They join the Bills, Broncos, and Buccaneers as the only teams to do so through the first four weeks. The last time Dallas started a season with a longer streak was in 2016, when they rushed for the century mark in the first 15 games (according to Stats Perform).

Dak for MVP

Dak Prescott has completed at least 30 passes with over a 70 percent completion in each of his last three games. According to Stats Perform, he’s only the fourth quarterback to achieve that feat over a three-game stretch in the Super Bowl era. He joins Drew Brees (2011), Kirk Cousins (2018), and Patrick Mahomes (2013) as the only quarterbacks to do it. So far, the rest of the NFL has just four such games combined in 2025.

Outside of Dak Prescott’s 2025 accomplishments, he’s closing in on another career milestone. He is just 386 yards away from passing Troy Aikman for second on the Cowboys all-time passing yards list. Prescott currently has 32,556 career passing yards and is closing in on Aikman’s 32,942.

The New York Jets are 0-4 for first time since 2020 and own the NFL’s worst turnover margin in the NFL at -7. They are just one of four teams since 1970 with 7+ turnovers and 0 takeaways, joining the 2005 Texans, the 2013 Steelers, and the 2023 Giants.

First-Year Head Coaching Struggles