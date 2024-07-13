Jalen Brunson, Knicks Reach $157M Contract Extension; Was Eligible for $269M in 2025 | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE through Getty Photographs

Two years after signing with the New York Knicks and turning the staff right into a high contender within the Japanese Convention, star level guard Jalen Brunson has been rewarded for his efforts.

The Knicks and Brunson reached an settlement on a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension on Friday, agent Sam Rose instructed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brunson had signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New York previous to the 2022-23 season and is broadly thought to be probably the greatest free-agent additions of the fashionable period.

Brunson would have had the prospect to signal a five-year, $269 million extension if he waited till subsequent summer time, however he made a really respectable transfer by signing a extra team-friendly deal this offseason. The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported on July 8 that Brunson was contemplating signing for much less cash with a view to give the Knicks extra cap area going ahead.

The 27-year-old is coming off a star-making season during which he led the Knicks to the Japanese Convention Semifinals, the place the staff fell to the Indiana Pacers in seven video games. New York defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in six video games within the first spherical regardless of being with out star ahead Julius Randle. Brunson suffered a fractured hand in Sport 7 towards the Pacers that required surgical procedure.

Brunson shouldered a large workload on offense, averaging 32.4 factors within the postseason. He had a stretch of 4 straight 40-point video games at one level, the first participant to perform that feat within the playoffs since Michael Jordan. He additionally averaged 7.5 assists and three.3 rebounds within the playoffs.

Within the common season, Brunson made 77 begins and averaged profession highs of 28.7 factors and 6.7 assists whereas capturing 47.9 p.c from the sphere and 40.1 p.c from three-point vary. He earned his first profession All-Star look and had many advocating for him to be included within the MVP dialog.

The fast impression that Brunson made with the Knicks has helped New York as soon as once more grow to be a lovely vacation spot for star gamers.

The Knicks had been anticipated to be aggressive this offseason in hopes of constructing a championship contender, and so they made a serious splash by buying Brunson’s Villanova teammate Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets so as to add alongside fellow alums Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo. The staff additionally retained swingman OG Anunoby on a five-year, $212.5 million deal, making a roster that may contend for a title subsequent season.