Jalen Brunson contract: Knicks star leaves more than $100M in guaranteed money on table with extension

Jalen Brunson is staying with the Knicks on a large low cost. The All-Star guard agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million extension on Friday, per stories. By signing this contract now as a substitute of subsequent offseason, the All-NBA Second Crew choice is leaving greater than $100 million in assured cash on the desk. Brunson would have been eligible for a five-year, $269 million extension subsequent summer season.

On its face, that is a $113M sacrifice that will probably be a large boon for the Knicks’ means to maintain this staff — which is about to grow to be extraordinarily costly within the coming years — collectively for the long run, because the Knicks’ OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mikal Bridges will be a part of Brunson in making greater than $23M subsequent season.

In actuality, it is actually solely a $37M over the subsequent three years, as Brunson is probably going signing this extension now with a participant possibility on the fourth 12 months to grow to be a free agent in the summertime of 2028, when he will probably be on the 10-year mark of his profession, making him eligible to signal a whopping five-year, $417M extension. CBS salary-cap knowledgeable Sam Quinn breaks down all of the nerd numbers right here.

Nonetheless, $37M is not chump change, and apart from that, loads can occur between now and 2028. Keep in mind when Isaiah Thomas was was believed to be on monitor for a $200M contract solely to undergo an damage which derailed his total profession earlier than he may truly signal? He has made lower than $15M since.

So Brunson takes that chance off the desk by securing his cash now, whereas additionally saving the Knicks a ton of short-term cash and lining up his final payday on the shortest timeline attainable. It is a win each means you take a look at it. Brunson simply turned a sainted determine in New York.