Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

MVP introduced that worldwide famous person Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) will return to the ring for “Worry No Man,” a cruiserweight battle towards the extremely harmful naked knuckle champion boxer and MMA star “Platinum” Mike Perry (5-0, 3 KOs BKFC) on Saturday, July 20 at AMALIE Enviornment in Tampa, Florida, reside on DAZN pay-per-view. Paul vs. Perry might be an eight spherical cruiserweight bout, as Paul faces his most harmful opponent to this point and places all of it on the road in an extremely dangerous struggle towards the baddest naked knuckle boxer of all time forward of his bout with the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson. Boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Actual Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) may even return to the ring towards Tampa, Florida’s top-10 ranked IBF, WBO, and WBA expertise and KO artist, Stevie “Sledgehammer” Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs) within the co-main occasion. Serrano vs. Morgan might be an excellent light-weight battle, contested over 10, two-minute rounds as Serrano goals to show her energy at tremendous light-weight towards the highly effective puncher, Morgan, forward of her conflict with Katie Taylor on Friday, November 15.

“Worry No Man” is offered by CELSIUS Reside Match Important Power. The undercard may even characteristic the rematch of Crescent Metropolis, Florida’s Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) vs. Orlando, Florida’s Corey “2Smoove” Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round light-weight bout. Additional undercard fights might be introduced within the coming days.