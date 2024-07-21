Jake Paul Vs. Mike Perry Results: KO Highlight And Reaction

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Jake Paul reacts after defeating Mike Perry by technical knockout of their … [+] cruiserweight combat at Amalie Enviornment on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Picture by Julio Aguilar/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Jake Paul registered one other KO victory on Saturday evening on the Amelie Enviornment in Tampa, Florida.

Paul smoked Mike Perry through sixth-round TKO in the principle occasion of the MVP present. Oddly sufficient, Paul’s boxing expertise was the important thing as Perry seemed about as amateurish as anybody who has ever fought in such an enormous occasion. Paul dropped Perry thrice en path to the victory.

This can be a take a look at the first knockdown, which was extra a product of the load of the punch. Perry wasn’t rocked but, that will come later within the combat.

The end got here after a flurry within the sixth spherical. Perry bought to his toes, and the referee was going to permit him to proceed, however a stumble as he tried to maneuver to his proper made the official’s determination simple.

Here’s a take a look at the end:

Perry refused to maintain his palms up all through the combat and ate photographs all through the night. The BKFC champion’s finest spherical was the third. Paul seemed a bit gassed, and Perry’s strain put the combat on the cusp of a momentum shift. Within the fourth spherical, Paul flipped the script again in his favor.

Utilizing his jab and some photographs to the physique, Paul uncovered Perry’s rudimentary boxing abilities, resulting in the KO. After the combat, Paul briefly mentioned his win however targeted extra on his subsequent opponent, Mike Tyson. Paul was initially speculated to face Tyson on this date, however medical points pushed the latter out of the occasion.

Paul confirmed that the rescheduled combat with the heavyweight legend continues to be on Netflix for November 15. Based on Paul, Tyson is again coaching and making ready for the historic occasion that can launch Netflix’s dwell sports activities content material forward of WWE Uncooked touchdown on the streaming service in 2025.

After the Tyson speak, Paul confirmed curiosity in going through Perry in BKFC or MMA with the Skilled Fighters League. Perry clarified that he could be right down to rematch Paul on both platform. Maybe Paul’s most eye-popping callout was his problem to present UFC mild heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Here’s a take a look at the clip:

Just lately, Pereira expressed an curiosity in boxing, and Paul picked up on these feedback and referred to as out the damaging Brazilian.

After the Perry combat, Paul was even seen talking with Pereira on FaceTime within the ring. Regardless of the callouts and the dialog within the ring, it’s uncertain we are going to see Paul face Pereira–at the least anytime quickly.

Pereira continues to be underneath contract with the UFC, and traditionally, the promotion has not often accepted one in every of its fighters taking a combat in one other sport. Pereira’s standing as champion and arguably the promotion’s strongest energetic draw makes that each one the extra unlikely. For now, followers of the Paul crossover occasions might need to accept the conflict with Tyson.

Chances are high–even with the boxing Corridor-of-Famer being 59 years previous–will likely be extra aggressive than what we noticed from Perry on Saturday.